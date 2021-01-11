Covid-19: Four new cases of coronavirus at the border

Health officials said on Sunday there have been 19 cases of the highly-transmissible B.1.1.7 strain from the UK in New Zealand (File photo).

Four new Covid-19 cases have been announced at the border.

No cases have been found in the community.

The Ministry of Health said the four cases in managed isolation had been found since its last statement on Sunday.

It said three of Monday’s four cases were part of the group of international mariners who had tested positive for the virus while in quarantine in Christchurch.

The ministry said 14 positive cases in total have been identified in this group.

Eight were deemed historical, three were new active cases and the ministry said further testing of the three new cases reported on Monday may determine if they were also historical cases.

On Sunday, 31 new cases of the virus were announced, all in managed isolation.

The new cases arrived from all over the world, including the UK, India, Zimbabwe, Austria, Russia, the Ukraine and Poland.

Eleven of Sunday’s cases were international mariners, who are staying in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Christchurch.

Only three of the cases were current and the rest were historical.

Sunday’s coronavirus update also saw New Zealand record its first case of a South African strain of Covid-19 after earlier finding cases of the UK strain had got in.

Both strains of the virus are more-transmissible than older strains of Covid-19.

1 NEWS Professor Shaun Hendy says the new strain is a ‘risk’ for our border because it is much more transmissible.

