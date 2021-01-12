Covid-19: Full PPE, thumbs up greetings and intimate viewings for Kiwi realtor in UK lockdown

The rapid spread of the new Covid-19 variant has forced the United Kingdom to enter into its third lockdown. Brittney Deguara speaks to Kiwi expats stuck at home, enduring the pandemic and the new wave of restrictions.

When estate agent Regan Compton​ meets a prospective tenant, he instinctively goes to shake their hand. Since Covid-19 has run rampant across the UK, the real estate game has changed.

“It's such an awkward encounter now. It's weird,” said Compton, 32, who is originally from Nelson.

Instead, he opts for thumbs up.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Everything you need to know about the South African and UK variants that have arrived at the border

* The case for closing our borders to the worst-affected Covid countries

* Covid-19: UK man uses robot to propose to girlfriend during lockdown

* Covid-19: Where New Zealand's imported cases have originated from

* Coronavirus: How to shop for a new home during covid-19 level 3 lockdown



Introductions aren't the only aspect of his job to alter dramatically. For over six months now, he’s been conducting Covid-safe flat viewings.

“[When] I go into viewings with people that are viewing houses, I've got my mask on, I've got my gloves on, I limit it to ... one, maximum [of] two people in the property at one time.

“There [are] strict procedures that we are following, and we're trying to be as safe as possible.”

Anyone viewing the property must also don full personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitise their hands.

“It’s completely changed the way the market has gone and the way that you do your job.”

Supplied Kiwi expat Regan Compton wearing a ‘I love New Zealand’ mask.

After fluctuating throughout 2020, the housing market has bounced back and is relatively unaffected by the UK’s third Covid-19 lockdown. After speaking with renters, Compton noticed attitudes have changed.

“I think the mindset of a lot of people I’ve spoken to is we’ve been in lockdown for so long, we can only put our lives on hold for so long before [we] need to start moving on.”

People are either moving out of share flats or one-bedroom homes in search of larger, two-bedroom dwellings to have space for home offices.

“People are boxed up in these tiny apartments, it’s not a nice place,” he said of some living conditions in London. “You get cabin fever.”

Compton is hosting up to 20 viewings per week, risking his health and safety every time. But that's the reality of making a living during a pandemic.

“There is that element where you're going to be slightly afraid, but you’ve still got to put bread on the table, you’ve got to pay your bills. I've got a mortgage to pay, so you’ve got to just crack on.

“There comes a time [when] you just can’t be afraid any more.”

Matt Dunham/AP The UK has plunged into its third Covid-19 lockdown as cases surge.

Compton, who’s husband is a hospital nurse, said interacting at a distance with potential tenants is the most exciting part of his day.

“I get to speak to somebody," he laughed.

Viewings aren't just open to anyone, however, Compton and his fellow realtors have to be selective about who they show properties to. He won’t do a viewing just for the sake of it, people must be honest about when they want to move in, what their budget is and if they can afford the property they're inquiring about.

“At the end of the day the last question is are you in a position to move? Do you want to actually move? Because I don’t want to put myself out there if you’re just window shopping. I can take a video for you if that’s the case, or we can do a virtual viewing.”

Virtual viewings have become the norm in the last year. Compton video calls prospective tenants and walks them through the property, showing them every corner of the house and as much detail as possible. Other times he simply takes a video and sends it to them.

He's fielding more questions from virtual viewers, but overall, Compton noticed people have newfound trust in estate agents, a contrast to views on the industry pre-Covid.

“I feel like people are putting their trust in you. They’re paying large lumps of money without seeing you and without putting a face to the business.

“It’s definitely different ... you just adapt.”

He only conducts viewings on vacant properties, and the key handover process has become completely contactless.

“From the minute that you meet them on FaceTime, right through to the minute they're paying their move-in money and checking into the property, it's all contactless essentially. The only physical part is that initial viewing, if that, and then it's all done remotely.

“The keys are just waiting for them there, ready for them to move in.”

Knowing tenants are happy living in a property they barely saw or blindly signed onto is a rewarding experience, Compton said.

Even as restrictions ease, Compton believes these Covid-safe procedures will remain.

“I think you’ve got to be smart at the end of the day. Just because numbers go down doesn’t mean you're safe, I think that’s very important to remember. You need to be prepped right up until the last minute until almost everyone’s vaccinated or the virus is completely gone.

Compton considers himself lucky to have a home with an outdoor space. He has been working on minor DIY projects – painting and building a brick planter box in the yard.

“I’ve tried to keep myself busy," he said.

Supplied Regan Compton has been keeping himself busy in lockdown with a few DIY projects around the house. He built a brick planter box in his backyard.

This time last year, Compton was in New Zealand visiting family and meeting his niece for the first time. Flying back to the UK was difficult as flight cancellations were rife. In hindsight, he wishes he stayed put.

“I could’ve had a much better lifestyle [in New Zealand] in the last year.”

He’s in touch regularly with friends and family in Nelson as they enjoy the lack of restrictions.

“I really wish I was in New Zealand right now. There’s nothing more I would love than just walking along Nelson Beach.”

Like many Kiwi expats in the UK, he’s considered moving home, but it isn’t as easy as booking a flight and packing a suitcase.

“New Zealand’s housing market [is] difficult. Do you think I could purchase a property in New Zealand? I don’t think so.

“Getting a job would probably be difficult enough as it is, let alone [getting] my partner’s visa and all of those sorts of headaches.

”I wish it was easy, but it’s not.”

Throughout all of this, Compton remains positive, something he says is in his nature. He’s talking to his mum back home on a daily basis and his in-laws in the UK are very supportive.

“I’m probably quite a lucky person,” he said, considering the circumstances.