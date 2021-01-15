'I’m a nurse I need to help people': Immigration plea from couple 19,000km apart

Elena Gibaviciene, of Dunedin, is desperate to be reunited with her husband who is still in the UK.

An essential worker on the front line of New Zealand’s fight against Covid-19 will have to leave the country for months if she wants to be reunited with her husband.

The case of nurse Elena Gibaviciene and her United Kingdom-based husband, Dainius Gibavicius, has highlighted a potential catch-22 that penalises foreign health workers working in New Zealand while their families remain offshore.

According to Immigration New Zealand (INZ), Gibaviciene would have to leave the country in order to return with her spouse.

'’If I leave now, it will take me forever to come back.’’

READ MORE:

* Husband visits wife in India as visa troubles reach boiling point

* Coronavirus: Confusion over visas for film stars in Immigration NZ bungle

* Coronavirus: Couple stranded on opposite sides of the world

* Coronavirus: Separated family wants 'nightmare' to be over



When Gibaviciene said goodbye to her husband and daughter before boarding a flight to New Zealand in late 2019, she did not know she would be separated for so long.

The couple, who were originally from Lithuania and had been married for 18 years, had lived in the United Kingdom for the last 15 years, and their daughter was to remain there to study at university in 2021.

Supplied/Stuff Elena Gibaviciene and her husband, Dainius Gibavicius, celebrating their 15-year wedding anniversary in Spain in 2017.

Gibaviciene, 41, moved to New Zealand on a three-year essential skills work visa.

Her skills as a registered nurse were put to immediate use – within four days of arriving she was on duty at Dunedin's Mercy Hospital.

She planned to bring her truck-driving husband to New Zealand under the partnership category. But when Covid-19 swept the globe, the plan changed.

Visa applications were halted when the borders closed in March, meaning Gibavicius’ partnership visa application, which had already been paid for, was never processed.

“No-one told me it would be on hold forever,” Gibaviciene said.

A brief glimmer of hope was offered late in 2020 when a policy change allowed critical healthcare workers, such as nurses, to travel to New Zealand along with their families.

She applied for the exemption, but was knocked back without explanation.

She applied again and was then told the policy was designed for overseas healthcare workers who wanted to move to New Zealand with their families.

She was told she could reapply if she left New Zealand, but she did not want to leave her job.

Gibaviciene, a trained intensive care nurse, continued to work at Mercy Hospital and was now in another specialist role.

“I’m a nurse I need to help people.”

She said it was not only being hard being separated from her husband, but also maintaining two homes some 19,000 kilometres apart.

“It is really tough ... I am unable to sleep.”

RNZ An immigration adviser says skilled overseas workers are being consigned to the rubbish heap after delays to residence visas left them no option except returning home. (First published October 14, 2020)

An INZ spokeswoman said she understood the impact Covid-19 and the current border restrictions were having on some migrants and their loved ones.

Partners, dependent children and legal guardians of New Zealand citizens and residents who hold a relationship-based visa are exempt from the restrictions.

There were only a limited number of exemptions available for other travellers who were not New Zealand citizens or residents, and they should seek approval from INZ before travelling, she said.

The bar for being granted an exemption was set high to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health of those already in New Zealand, she said.

INZ was not processing applications from prospective migrants unless they met the border exemption criteria.

In the Lithuanian couple’s case, they requested an exemption under the ‘partner of work or student visa holder’ category, but Gibaviciene’s husband did not meet the criteria

“INZ understands these outcomes may be disappointing, however INZ has no ability to apply discretion when considering border exception requests,” the spokeswoman said.

The couple were told they could submit another request if their circumstances changed.

Gibaviciene had sent letters highlighting her situation to her local MP, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and INZ – all to no avail.

“I love my job and I really can make a difference here, but now [I feel like] I'm in the middle of nowhere.”