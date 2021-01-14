Covid-19: Habits to adopt to make scanning the Covid Tracer app quick and easy

Although there is no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand, with a new variant running rampant in the Northern Hemisphere it’s important to uphold Covid-safe measures.

The Ministry of Health’s NZ Covid Tracer app is key piece of the puzzle and will help protect users if an outbreak occurs in the community. Scanning in and recording movements means contact tracers can easily communicate with those who may have been unknowingly exposed to an active case.

But daily use of the Covid Tracer app is down to a fifth of its peak, new figures show. On Monday, a total of 515,759 scans were recorded nationwide, down from the high of 2.5 million on September 4.

Since it was launched last year, the app has undergone a number of upgrades. Users are able to scan unique QR codes at businesses, manually enter their movements, and enable bluetooth tracking. Data collected isn’t stored by the ministry or other parties, and is only accessed with permission in the event of an infection.

The app also allows users to register their contact details, save National Health Index numbers to speed up testing processes, if required, and locate the nearest testing centre.

For those who may forget to scan or see it as a bit of a hassle, here are some handy hacks to make it quick and easy.

iPhone double-tap

Dr Michelle Dickinson – also known as Nanogirl – shared how iPhone users can easily access the app with a few minor changes to the phone’s settings.

The 30-second process allows users to simply tap the back of their phone twice and open the app. It works on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

How to set up the double tap function:

Go to the Shortcuts app on your phone. Click ‘add a new shortcut’ followed by ‘add an action’. Then go to scripting. Open the app section and click on the app that you want to make a shortcut for – the Covid Tracer app. Give it a name – Covid, Covid-19 or Covid Tracer, for example. Then go to the Settings app and open the accessibility section. Click ‘touch’, scroll through until you see ‘back tap’. Click on ‘double tap’ and assign it to the shortcut you created and named in step 2.

Add it to the home screen

If the double-tap function doesn’t work with your phone, then simply adding the app to the first page on your smartphone might prompt you to use it more.

Having it easily accessible and not tucked away in a folder or on the last page on the phone will help.

Open it before getting to the store

If you’re heading to the supermarket or to your local cafe, open the app while you’re walking and be ready to scan.

This way you’ll just have to pause slightly – you might even be able to keep walking if you line it up right – as you enter the store. This will make the process much more seamless, as you won’t have to stop at the entrance, unlock your phone, search for the app and scan.

Opening the app before getting to the store can make the scanning process quick and easy.

Set reminders for manual entry

The app allows for people to enter the places they visited manually. If you prefer to use this method, try setting a reminder for the end of the day to record your movements.

Turn on bluetooth

Enabling the app’s bluetooth capabilities adds an extra layer of protection if you fail to check in.

The bluetooth function digitally record a user’s “anonymous handshake” with people they come into contact with.

By the end of December, around 400,000 users had turned on bluetooth tracking in the app.