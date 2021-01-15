Covid-19: Why a person arriving from South Africa tested positive for the virus on day 18

Two returnees inside Auckland’s quarantine facility, Jet Park, have the B.1.351 South African variant. They are from the same family (File photo).

A person who tested positive for Covid-19 at day 18 testing did so because they had spent time in both managed isolation and quarantine.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health said a second person had tested positive for the B.1.351 South African variant.

They were among 17 other cases detected at the border, from a variety of different countries.

The person arrived in New Zealand from South Africa on December 26 and the ministry said they were in the same travel bubble as a case reported on December 31.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Everything you need to know about the South African and UK variants that have arrived at the border

* Covid-19: 18 new cases of coronavirus, all in managed isolation

* Covid-19: South Africa strain arrived in December, Ministry notified nine days later



It said the newly-diagnosed person had been in Auckland’s quarantine facility, Jet Park, since the person in their travel bubble was detected.

Close contacts of positive cases are moved to quarantine as a precaution, even if they have tested negative.

The ministry later explained to Stuff that he person had tested positive towards the end of their quarantine period.

This was around day 18 of their total time spent in managed isolation and quarantine, a spokesman said.

RNZ Managed isolation facilities here now hold cases of the highly-transmissible UK variant of Covid-19 and a new one associated with South Africa.

He said the person arrived with a family member in late December and both initially went into managed isolation.

Both were transferred to Jet Park when the family member tested positive. This was despite Friday's reported case testing negative at the time.

Family groups are treated as close contacts of a case, the spokesman explained. Friday’s case remains in quarantine.

The South African variant of coronavirus first reached New Zealand on Boxing Day, but the public was not told for more than two weeks due to the way sequencing is conducted.

The person flew from South Africa on December 26 and tested positive in managed isolation about day three.

The case, who is at Jet Park, was announced as having the virus on December 31, the Ministry of Health told Stuff on Monday.

However, it was 10 days later – on January 10 – before the ministry said New Zealand had recorded its first case of the South African strain, which it said had been detected “within the past three days”.

This is because whole genome sequencing only happens weekly, and results take about 48 hours to process, the ministry said.

Both the South African variant and a new UK variant are reportedly 50 per cent to 70 per cent more transmissible than earlier variants that spread across the globe.

There is, however, no evidence to show that either variant is more deadly or causes more severe infections.

The ministry could not say if the family members were staying in separate rooms while at Jet Park, but epidemiologist Michael Baker said he hoped it was the case.

With more infectious variants, he said it was “necessary to be very cautious”.

Given the person’s 18-day stay in MIQ, Baker believed their time in the facilities had been adjusted due to their exposure to the virus.

“Everyone in a family group should be separated once exposed to the virus and their day 14 clock starts on that day.

“Even a small family could sustain transmission for many weeks.”