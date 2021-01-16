Covid-19: Virus will spread to community as staff not given adequate PPE, warns MIQ returnee

Managed isolation facilities here now hold cases of the highly-transmissible UK variant of Covid-19 and a new one associated with South Africa.

Covid-19 will spread to the community because airport, hotel and health workers are not given adequate PPE, warns one man who is currently in a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility.

Aucklander Adam Borich is staying at Christchurch's Chateau on the Park hotel, having flown from the United States on January 7.

The 39-year-old owns five pizza restaurants in Los Angeles and says he’s returned for a few months to see family and “have a break from the craziness” in America.

“It's not a nice place to be right now”, he said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: One new case in managed isolation, ministry cuts back on updates

* Man in MIQ 'blown away' seeing staff only wearing surgical masks

* Man in managed isolation is Wellington's first case of Covid-19 in months



Borich has lived in the US since 2007 and employs 60 staff, one of whom lost their 19-year-old nephew to the virus last week.

“I don't think people here really understand what it's been like.”

Supplied Adam Borich lives in the United States, but has returned to New Zealand to see family.

Although New Zealand's Covid-19 defence systems are working well, it fails the basics like issuing face shields to nurses, when they carryout “Day Zero” tests to people who have returned from countries where Covid-19 is prevalent, he said.

“I guarantee, if the virus has not already spread to the community, it will any day now,” he said.

“It’s utterly appalling the lack of proper PPE the staff are being given.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which oversees MIQ, has been approached for comment.

Have you worked or stayed in an MIQ facility? Email cate.broughton@stuff.co.nz

On the Air New Zealand flight from LAX he said face masks were “strongly encouraged”, but not mandatory.

And at Auckland Airport, staff wore surgical masks, not the more protective N95 masks.

“At the airport, you have to pull your face mask down to show them who you are, at least that person should have been wearing N95.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Chateau on the Park is one on many Christchurch hotels currently being used as an MIQ facility.

Upon arrival at Chateau on the Park MIQ facility, none of the hotel staff or nurses wore N95 masks either, he said.

“We weren't allowed to leave our room for the first two-and-a-half-days, until we got our negative test, which they do on the first day,” he said.

“The nurses come around, and do the test in the doorway. They are just wearing regular surgical masks, they should be wearing a face shield, the full PPE.

“That was Day Zero, they should consider everyone infectious at that point.”

In November 2020, the Ministry of Health (MoH) recommended MIQ staff wear N95/P2 masks if they cannot maintain two metres from a person who is a “confirmed or probable case” of Covid-19.

On Friday, a Christchurch MIQ worker and his colleagues also told Stuff a Covid-19 outbreak could happen at any time as the measures in place to prevent more contagious strains getting into the community are inadequate.

Peter Melling also contacted Stuff having recently completed a stay in an MIQ facility.

The only airport staff he saw wearing N95 masks worked in Customs and Immigration, he said.

“Everybody else was wearing the inferior surgical masks where they should have been wearing full-fitted N95 masks.”

“Covid is not the flu, but the NZ bureaucrats still seem to be stuck acting like it is and ignoring all the recent evidence that is available.”