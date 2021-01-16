Covid-19: Border workers could be vaccinated ahead of official roll-out in April

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins says border workers could be vaccinated ahead of the official roll-out in April (File photo).

Border workers could be vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of New Zealand’s official roll-out starting in April.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins confirmed to Stuff on Saturday border workers could begin to get vaccinated as early as March.

He said if this did not end up being the case, border workers would be at the front of the queue before the official roll-out.

“It really depends on when the vaccines arrive and in what quantities, but I'm reasonably confident that literally within two to three weeks of the vaccines arriving, that we can have the majority of our at-risk workers, our border workers and MIQ workers vaccinated.”

Asked how New Zealand’s vaccine roll-out was tracking in comparison to Australia’s, Hipkins said the country was on a “broadly similar timetable”.

“The vaccines have not arrived in Australia yet either. They're in the same competitive international marketplace for securing supply of vaccines as New Zealand is,” he said.

“They can't start till they have vaccines, same as us. If our vaccines somehow arrive in February, we will start in February.

“But we have a contractual deal we will get vaccines by the end of the first quarter. When that is, is dependent on a whole lot of stuff that's beyond our control.”

Hipkins said New Zealand’s vaccine roll-out ultimately depended on when the plane loads of vials arrive.

He also confirmed to Stuff two of the country’s four vaccines – Pfizer and Janssen – have begun the approval process with Medsafe.

“The Pfizer vaccine and the Janssen vaccine are the ones we are expecting earlyish. The AstraZeneca and the Novavax ones we’re expecting the delivery not that much after, but a little bit later than that.

“To some extent it depends on where they’re at with their approvals process around the rest of the world and where they’re at with their field trials.”

Hipkins comments come after calls by other politicians to bring the country’s roll-out forward.

National Party leader Judith Collins called for the roll-out to be accelerated, saying the country has “fallen behind the rest of the world”.

ACT leader David Seymour also criticised the timeline, saying New Zealand must get vaccines approved to minimise the chance of a “catastrophic outbreak” of these more virulent strains.

It was revealed earlier this week, New Zealand does not have any plans to fast-track its vaccine roll-out in light of the highly infectious United Kingdom and South Africa strains caught at the border.

Nikki Turner, the director of Auckland University's Immunisation Advisory Centre, said the vaccine roll-out was not a straightforward issue.

She said many countries worse off than New Zealand were trying to access vaccines rapidly, so New Zealand’s concern should be “way down the list”.

With frontline workers in other countries dying, she said it became a question of “ethical need”.

Turner also said New Zealand needed to be comfortable about the safety and effectiveness data of the vaccines.