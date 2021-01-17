Covid-19: Ministry of Health reveals 10 new cases in two days at border

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to Stuff about the rollout plans for the vaccine.

There are 10 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation.

The update is the first since new rules were brought in requiring pre-departure tests for arrivals from the US and UK.

One of the cases is historical and not deemed infectious. That person arrived from Pakistan in September and returned two negative tests while in managed isolation.

They were recently retested as a pre-travel requirement and returned a weak positive, which indicated a historical infection.

The remaining travellers arrived from the UK, US, Japan, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

Four cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 82. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1900.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff People are being encouraged to keep scanning using the Covid tracer app.

New border rules requiring travellers from the US and UK to have a pre-departure negative test came into force on Saturday.

Both the US and the UK are experiencing unprecedented peaks in Covid-19, with the worldwide death toll reaching the grim milestone of 2 million.

Customs reported very high compliance with the new rules over the weekend, the Ministry of Health said.

The rule requiring a pre-departure test will be rolled out further in the coming weeks. Only travellers from Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Islands will be exempt.

From Monday, further new requirements will mean people arriving in New Zealand will need to take an extra test within 24 hours of landing. The existing day 3 and day 12 tests will continue as normal.

In the last Covid-19 update on Friday, 18 new cases were reported.

On Friday, 3325 tests were processed and Saturday saw 3488 tests processed.