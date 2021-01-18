Covid-19: Air New Zealand staff to undergo saliva testing to help ESR study

Air New Zealand staff will help the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) to work out whether saliva tests could detect Covid-19.

From next week, Air NZ employees who are currently undertaking regular surveillance testing under the Ministry of Health testing order will be invited to participate in the study.

The purpose of the study is to see if a saliva sample is an accurate, easy and acceptable method of detecting Covid-19 compared to the current nose swab test.

Jon Super/AP A member of the public takes a saliva swab as part of a pilot scheme of mass testing in Liverpool, UK.

The study has been given the go ahead by the ministry’s national health and disability ethics committee.

Air NZ Chief Medical Officer Dr Ben Johnston says the airline is keen to investigate how to make the testing process as simple, easy and comfortable as possible for its crew, pilots and airport staff who are tested on a regular basis.

“It’s great to team up with ESR on this trial to see if a faster and more non-invasive option is available as it’s likely surveillance testing for Covid-19 will be required for some time into the future.

“This study will bring us one step closer to looking at the effectiveness of saliva testing, which would greatly improve the experience for our people who are committed to keeping New Zealanders safe.”

ESR Chief Scientist Dr Brett Cowan (left) with Air New Zealand Chief Medical Officer Dr Ben Johnston.

ESR Chief Scientist Dr Brett Cowan sid the study would “unpack how this tool can or can’t be used” for all New Zealanders.

“This study will go a long way to determining if saliva testing can be added to New Zealand’s toolbox as we look to strengthen our defense against Covid-19," he said.

The study will run over two to three months and will take place alongside the existing nose swab.

ESR will compare the accuracy of both the saliva and regular swab in their laboratories.