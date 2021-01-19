Expert urges authorities to check air conditioning at managed isolation facilities

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to Stuff about the rollout plans for the vaccine.

Air-conditioning units in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities should be reviewed to prevent a potential Covid-19 outbreak, an occupational medicine specialist says.

The comments from Dr Geraint Emrys, a fellow of The Royal Australasian College of Physicians faculty of occupational and environmental medicine, come as Queensland health authorities look at the role of ventilation in a Covid-19 outbreak at a Brisbane managed isolation facility.

Genome testing confirmed the six cases, which involved the new United Kingdom variant of Covid-19, were linked and likely originated with a returned traveller who arrived from the UK on December 30.

A hotel cleaner and two other guests at the hotel later tested positive, but there was no evidence they had any contact with each other.

New strains of Covid-19 from the UK and South Africa are up to 70 per cent more contagious than previous strains.

Emrys, who assesses ventilation in hospitals, said it was possible for infected airborne particles to spread through air-conditioning systems, but the risk of transmission could be lowered by diluting “dirty” air with “clean” or fresh air, and using filters.

Epidemiologist professor Tony Blakely says ventilation systems in all MIQ hotels in Australia and New Zealand should be checked to reduce the risk of cross-contamination between rooms.

The level of risk depended on the concentration of Covid-19 particles in the air, filtration and how much air was being diluted and refreshed.

He said he expected staff managing MIQ facilities to know about the ventilation in each hotel and the relative risks.

Covid-19 is spread through direct contact with respiratory droplets, breathing in airborne particles, or touching infected surfaces, but there is no scientific consensus on whether ventilation, heating and air conditioning units can spread the virus.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) scientific brief from July 2020 said the spread of Covid-19 through aerosol medical procedures had been established, but no studies had found “viable virus in air samples”.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and health Minister Jeannette Young arrive to a press conference on January 7 after a quarantine hotel worker tested positive to coronavirus in Brisbane.

It has been widely accepted that some viral respiratory disease outbreaks have been caused by air conditioning units.

Australian-based New Zealand epidemiologist professor Tony Blakely said there were “credible suggestions” that the positive Covid-19 cases in the Brisbane hotel could have been transmitted through the ventilation system.

He called for air-conditioning systems in all MIQ hotels in Australia and New Zealand to be checked to reduce the risk of cross-contamination between rooms.

A MIQ spokeswoman said the Ministry of Health was actively reviewing the potential role ventilation systems may play in the transmission of Covid-19 and continued to monitor research into the risks of airborne transmission.

“Current international evidence suggests that airborne transmission of [Covid-19] is possible but dependent upon a range of complex environmental factors, and the exact risk of airborne transmission has not yet been defined,” she said.

“However, as part of a precautionary approach, ventilation system checks have already been conducted in some ... facilities and are being actively considered in the remaining facilities.”