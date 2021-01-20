Covid-19 vaccines and equity: Some Kiwis may get more effective jabs than others

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to Stuff about the rollout plans for the vaccine.

Questions have been raised about whether New Zealanders will have equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, as different people are likely to receive different jabs, some of which could be less effective than others.

The Government has agreed to purchase – pending safety approval from the national medicines regulator Medsafe – four types of Covid-19 vaccines for Kiwis and residents of several Pacific Island nations.

Clinical trials for all the vaccines are still ongoing. However, recent studies have indicated the AstraZeneca vaccine, of which the Government has ordered 7.6 million doses, enough to immunise 3.8m people, may be only 62 per cent effective at preventing transmission of the virus.

Steve Parsons/AP A vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, of which New Zealand has ordered enough for more than 3 million people.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, of which the country has secured 1.5m doses (for 750,000 people), appears to have a 90 per cent efficacy rate.

More than 10m doses of the Novavax vaccine (for 5.36m people) and 5m single-dose vaccines from Janessen Pharmaceutica have also been ordered for later in 2021. But it’s too early to say how effective these will be.

The first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines is expected to arrive by March and border workers will be first in line to get them.

Noah Berger A syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech.

The general public is likely to be immunised against Covid-19 from July, once larger orders of the various vaccines land.

Although the criteria which will be used to decide who gets which vaccine is yet to be released, experts told Stuff it’s likely that logistics factors may come into play.

For example, it would make little sense to ship vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the Pacific Islands given that they have to be stored at temperatures colder than Antarctica, Dr Api Talemaitoga​, an Auckland-based GP who is on the Government's Immunisation Implementation Advisory Group (IIAG), said.

A study of the Auckland August cluster showed Māori and Pacific people may be at higher risk of dying or becoming seriously ill than other ethnic groups if they contract Covid-19.

In light of the findings, Dr Sue Crengle​ (Kāi Tahu), an associate professor at the Dunedin School of Medicine's Ngāi Tahu Māori Health Research Unit and co-lead of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā (National Māori Pandemic Group), hoped the Government would consider prioritising Māori and Pacific people older than 50, alongside people over 65 from other ethnic groups.

Supplied Dr Sue Crengle says the Government should consider giving priority to Māori kaumatua in the Covid-19 rollout as they may be at higher risk than other population groups.

Otago University associate professor of immunology James Ussher​ said it could be appropriate to give people most at risk of suffering serious complications from Covid-19 the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine first.

But his colleague professor David Murdoch​, a clinical microbiologist, and dean of the university's Christchurch campus, warned there still was not enough evidence to confirm whether any of the vaccines would eliminate Covid-19.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF University of Otago (Christchurch) dean, professor David Murdoch says more research is needed to confirm which, if any, vaccines will prevent the spread of Covid-19.

What was clear, was that both the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines were effective in preventing severe infections, meaning if people who had the either of vaccines caught the virus they often had mild symptoms or none at all: “That’s still good and that’s still going to achieve what we want it to achieve,” he said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles, such as tino rangatiratanga, options (Māori sovereignty) and equity were central to its Covid-19 Immunisation strategy.

It was committed to working with Māori health providers to ensure it catered to groups the health system had often failed to reach, such as Māori living in remote rural areas, the spokesperson added.