Covid-19: What do you do if you can't scan a QR code or sign a sheet?

Anne-Marie Jones, pictured with her son Chase, 6, says her phone can't scan QR codes and many businesses have got rid of pen and paper registers.

Low-income and elderly communities are being forgotten about when it comes to contact tracing, vulnerable Kiwis say.

Scanning a QR code with New Zealand’s Covid Tracer app requires a smartphone newer than Android 6.0 or an iPhone with IOS 11, and many businesses are relying on this as the only method to track people's movement under Ministry of Health guidelines.

Some lower-income and elderly Kiwis do not have smartphones, and businesses are not required to provide alternatives like a sign-in sheet unless alert level 2 or higher is in place.

The concerns come as a leading Covid-19 expert called on the Government to make scanning mandatory at potential “super-spreader” venues – such as bars and nightclubs – amid continued low use of the Covid-19 Tracer app.

Hornby woman Anne-Marie Jones said she would be unable to scan QR codes if it became mandatory as her phone could not run the app.

“I know a lot of people where their whole family wouldn’t be able to scan because they don’t have smartphones, mine included.”

There needed to be more contact tracing options and better communication on how to use them, she said.

“It feels like the Government is taking a blind eye and a lot of vulnerable people are being forgotten.”

Waltham woman Emma Beardsley said the reliance on smartphones was pushing people in vulnerable positions further out of society.

“The majority of places don’t offer anything apart from a QR code, and we know there are a lot of people who don’t have access to the appropriate technology,” she said.

Timaru woman Anita van der Spuy said her phone was old and could not load the Covid Tracer app, but she could not afford to purchase the latest model.

“I should and would scan if I could.”

She urged authorities to “make the app more accessible to older smartphones”.

Sydenham woman Candice Johnson signed in manually if there was a sheet, but also carried a diary to track her movements as her phone was not compatible with the Government’s app.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the app was one way of keeping track of where you have been, but those who could not use the app could take photos or keep a diary or calendar.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Some elderly and low-income Kiwis say they are unable to scan QR codes because they don’t have a smartphone.

“We want as many people as possible to be able to use the app and are very aware that some people with older devices are likely to be from our most vulnerable communities,” they said.

“It remains important for everyone to keep track of where they’ve been so that, if needed, our contact tracing team can quickly identify and isolate anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.”

Under Covid-19 alert level 1, where New Zealand currently sits, businesses are not required to provide an alternative to scanning, but must have QR codes up at all times.

Christchurch phone repair store Omni Tech did not have any QR codes up when Stuff visited on Tuesday, but had a pen and sign-in sheet at the counter.

Jake Kenny/Stuff The Omni Tech phone repair store in Christchurch's BNZ Centre did not have any QR codes up on Tuesday, but did have an untouched sign-in register at the counter.

Store manager Jimi Chanaka said old versions of the QR codes were taken down, and he had not put up the new ones up yet.

WorkSafe determines whether businesses are meeting Covid Act requirements, including displaying QR codes and ensuring physical distancing.

It follows an “education and enforcement approach”, beginning with written warnings for businesses that do not meet requirements, according to its website.

Daily use of the Covid Tracer app is down to a fifth of its peak.

A self-selecting poll on Neighbourly asked if scanning in at pubs, clubs, restaurants and the like should be mandatory, in which 89 per cent of the 650 respondents voted yes. There were at least 20 comments referring to the need for an alternative to scanning as many people were unable to do so.

Both the United States and the United Kingdom are experiencing unprecedented peaks in Covid-19, with the worldwide death toll reaching the grim milestone of 2 million.