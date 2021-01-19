Covid-19: Helen Clark-chaired panel criticises China and WHO over pandemic

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to Stuff about the rollout plans for the vaccine.

An independent panel set up by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has criticised China’s early handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, while praising countries that took strict public health control measures against the virus.

In its second report on progress, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, which is co-chaired by former Prime Minister Helen Clark, also suggested the WHO could have moved more quickly early in the pandemic.

The report expressed regret at the unequal distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, saying the “blossoming of hope” following the quick development of vaccines had been “blighted by the manifest inequity in plans for vaccine rollout”.

ROSA WOODS Former Prime Minister Helen Clark co-chairs the WHO Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

“Whether you happen to be born in Liberia, or New Zealand, or anywhere else, should not be the factor that determines your place in the vaccine queue,” the report said.

Separately, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that while 39 million vaccine doses had been administered in nearly 50 richer countries, only 25 have been given in one lowest income nation.

“I need to be blunt: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure – and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries”, he said.

David White stuff.co.nz Vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris breaks down how a Covid-19 vaccine was developed so fast and what will happen next.

In its report, the panel said the evidence of deficiencies in pandemic preparedness and response called for far-reaching change for the future.

Critical elements of the global pandemic alert system were slow, cumbersome and indecisive.

Previous pandemic crises had prompted numerous evaluations, panels and commissions which had issued many recommendations for strengthening preparedness and response, the panel said.

Bob Edme/AP A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in Bayonne, southwestern France, this week.

“Too many of those were not acted on. There has been a wholesale failure to take seriously the existential risk posed by pandemic threat to humanity and its place in the future of the planet. The collective reaction has amounted to wishful thinking instead of farsighted risk assessment and action.”

Opportunities were lost to apply basic public health measures early in the pandemic. “... public health measures could have been applied more forcefully by local and national health authorities in China in January (2020),” the panel said.

The first known cluster of cases of what was then described as pneumonia of unknown cause was identified in Wuhan, China in late December 2019, leading to the identification of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus as the cause.

There was also evidence of cases in some other countries by the end of January 2020, the panel said. Public health containment measures should have been implemented immediately in those countries, but only a minority of countries responded to evidence of an emerging epidemic.

Commenting on different approaches taken to the pandemic, the panel said prioritising health or prioritising the economy had proven to be a false dichotomy.

Its preliminary observation was that economic outcomes had been better in economies where strict public health control measures were implemented effectively, and in those countries health outcomes measured by the numbers of cases and deaths were substantially better.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Motorways leading into the Auckland CBD empty after New Zealand went into lockdown.

“The same pattern appears to apply to the pace of recovery, with more strict public health measures being followed by stronger economic recoveries,” the panel said.

While long-term trends related to economic impacts had yet to be definitively established, the panel said it was confident economies that implemented strict public health control measures would be no worse off than those that did not implement those measures, while averting significantly more deaths and illness.

The panel said it was continuing to consider what actions could have been taken, including by WHO, that may have resulted in more forceful country action, particularly in the period from early February to early March.

It noted that in early February 2020, WHO had reported there had been more than 12,000 confirmed cases in China but only 176 cases in the rest of the world.

That was definitive evidence of human-to-human transmission, and also a clear signal to all countries with even a handful of cases that they needed to act quickly to contain the spread.

One question was whether WHO could have used the word pandemic earlier than its first use of the term on March 11, the panel said.

Also, had the precautionary principle been applied, more timely and stronger warnings of the potential for human-to-human transmission could have been issued by both WHO and national and local authorities.

It was too early to make a judgment about the exercise by WHO of its various functions in pandemic preparedness and response, but it was clear the world was more reliant on an effective WHO than ever before in the organisation’s history, the panel said.