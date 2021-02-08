The Covid Diaries: Shuttle driver turned pruner moves to testing station

Summer has been busy for Blenheim Shuttles owner Duncan McIntyre. He's taken up a new job with the Blenheim Testing Station.

Ten months since New Zealand ground to a halt during the coronavirus lockdown, the effects of the virus are still being keenly felt.

In the third instalment of Stuff’s Covid Diaries, reporters revisit five New Zealanders to see how they are managing the impact of Covid-19 and what they hope the new year will bring for them.

When Stuff caught up with Blenheim Shuttles owner Duncan McIntyre, he was supposed to be having a day off.

But instead, there was a buzz of beeping cars and trucks in the background, as McIntyre was working at the Blenheim Testing Station.

During lockdown, McIntyre was a grapevine pruning supervisor.

Doing the essential work meant he was able to keep his staff at Blenheim Shuttles employed.

When pruning finished, Duncan went back to working behind the wheel.

But, he is also a qualified mechanic.

Last time Stuff talked to him, he had let his warrant of fitness authority lapse, and needed to renew it through the New Zealand Transport Agency.

That had since happened, and McIntyre was now working for the testing station three or four days a week.

Brya Ingram/Stuff When Covid-19 hit, McIntyre did some essential work in Marlborough's vineyards.

“I’ve been giving them [Testing Station] a hand because they’ve been struggling to get staff,” McIntyre said.

“So I passed all of my exams, they were very tough, but we got through it all.”

It had been a good change, he said. Often some of his customers at the testing station are people he had met through the shuttle business.

The testing station had been busy over Christmas, with lots of people coming in to get a warrant of fitness for their trailers and caravans, ready for the summer holidays.

The months of November and December had been busy for the shuttle business too, McIntyre said.

They had even managed to bring another staff member on, who they were currently training.

He and his wife only took Christmas Day off during the holiday season, and hoped to take a break later on, when work was not as busy.

“In the lead up to Christmas a lot of companies were enjoying their work dos. So we had a very good November and December,” he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF McIntyre said the testing station was a nice change of work.

“January has been good too, we’ve got a lot of the locals that normally go into the [Marlborough] Sounds.

“We’ve had a lot of people saying ‘we’ll sooner use you guys, the shuttles and things, just to keep the economy going around town’, which is brilliant."

He had found there were lots of Kiwis travelling to Marlborough, often using Air New Zealand credits they had from cancelled flights during the Covid lockdown.

“Apart from that, we’re ticking good," he said.

“Obviously, we don’t quite know what’s going to happen at the end of January and February, because that’s generally when we get our overseas tourists."

However, he was “quietly confident” they would get the support from locals.

Although it was unknown, McIntyre said, because Kiwis liked to leave things until the last minute.

“They tend to book a lot later than the overseas tourists tend to do," he said.

“Kiwis just ring you up two days beforehand and say ‘oh can we do this’, so you just run with whatever is happening.”

He thought part of that was because of Covid, so people were overly cautious about not booking anything too early, but he also thought it was just the typical Kiwi way of planning a holiday.

“If you’re travelling overseas you have a lot of it booked and paid for before you leave home. Whereas Kiwis tend to be a lot more fly-by-night."