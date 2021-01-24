Longer isolation times could strengthen our Covid-19 response, experts say in wake of probable case

Pre-flight quarantine and a week of self-isolation post-quarantine are possible options for a better Covid-19 response in the wake of new probable community case, experts say.

Sunday’s announcement of a probable community case in Northland, a recent returnee who had completed 14 days in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ), has raised questions about the efficacy of our system.

Concerns have been growing for weeks among epidemiologists that Kiwis are becoming complacent with our last line of defence, as QR code scanning hits a low.

So far there was no evidence of community transmission to anyone else, but with contact tracing made harder by the public’s ambivalence, an outbreak now would be much harder to manage, they said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Michael Baker suggested months ago people should be isolating after their stint in MIQ, in case the incubation period was longer than 14 days or the virus was contracted within the facility. (File photo)

Since September last year, epidemiologist Michael Baker has called for stricter rules for returnees after a man tested positive more than a week after leaving managed isolation.

Reacting to the news on Sunday, Baker told Stuff people leaving MIQ should have to self-isolate for another week at home, stay away from work or school, and wear a mask in public.

Some places, such as China and Hong Kong, already required three weeks in isolation.

Baker said it would at least be sensible for people to limit their movements and reduce social activities in the week after leaving quarantine; no events, no work or school, and masks worn outside the house.

Contact tracing should be the last line of defence. “The biggest thing for me is to turn down the number of people coming through the facilities,” he said.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker says an extra week of self-isolation, or at least reduced movement and socialising, would bolster our Covid response. (File photo)

“It’s all about systems, it’s not about individuals. The goal should be for no infected person to arrive in the country.”

It would be much more efficient to change the system for 300 people getting on flights, rather than the five million people in New Zealand.”

The most extreme end of that scale would be to suspend arrivals from hot-spot countries, and the less extreme would be to make pre-departure isolation mandatory before getting on a flight to New Zealand.

During a press conference on Sunday. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the new community case was a 56-year-old woman who had recently been in MIQ at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland after returning from Europe.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins at a press conference announcing the Ministry of Health is urgently investigating a possible case of community transmission of Covid-19 in Northland.

She had tested negative twice in isolation, but had reported feeling sick several days after leaving isolation.

The woman started feeling mild symptoms on January 15 including muscle aches, and began feeling sicker overtime. A positive Covid-19 test was returned on Saturday evening.

The next step would be a second PCR test and genomic sequencing to determine the source of infection, from which results were expected to take 24 hours, he said.

The woman, who lives south of Whāngārei, had been “extremely assiduous” in recording her visits, and did have bluetooth turned on, he said.

SUPPLIED Dr Siouxsie Wiles says it’s human nature to get complacent until something goes wrong, and she expected QR code scans to go up following the announcement. (File photo)

Epidemiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said there were three possible scenarios. Despite the long time frame, it was still possible the woman was infected in the Europe before she left, caught it en route, or was infected in managed isolation.

Extra steps to help prevent more community cases could include a further seven days isolation at home after leaving MIQ and another test a week after people left MIQ.

“Now that they’re bringing in the saliva testing, people might be happier to do this.”

According to psychologist Dr Sarb Johal, people tended to have a blind spot for dangers with “a long lead-in time”.

“The argument that, 'We don’t need to use the app because we don’t have Covid-19 here' is a false one, because the virus may well be present – it just hasn’t been detected yet.”

“Use the QR codes, no matter where you are in New Zealand – our response may depend on it.”