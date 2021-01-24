Covid-19: 28 businesses visited by Northland woman who tested positive for coronavirus

All locations a Northland woman visited before testing positive for Covid-19 after leaving managed isolation have been made public.

They include a number of cafes, bars and shops, starting with FreshChoice in Ruakaka on January 14 from 3.03pm until 4.33pm.

On January 15, in Whangārei, the woman visited Aesthetic Clothing Store, Noel Leeming, Bendon, The Warehouse, Flaming Fires, Whangārei and Kamo testing stations, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fat Camel Cafe and Parua Bay Tavern.

KEVIN STENT The Ministry of Health will soon announce about 30 locations a woman visited before testing positive for Covid-19.

On January 16, she visited Bream Bay Butchers and Ruakaka General Store. She also again visited FreshChoice in Ruakaka.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Where to get tested for coronavirus in Northland and Auckland

* Covid-19: Northland woman tests positive for Covid-19 after leaving managed isolation

* Northland tourism dries up amid Auckland restrictions



On January 17, she went to Joseph Taylor Homewares in Mangawhai Heads.

On January 18, she went to Eutopia Cafe, Maungaturoto second hand shop and Maungaturoto Four Square. She also went to White Rock Gallery, The Kauri Museum, Gumdiggers Cafe, in Matakohe, and The Dune Restaurant and Bar.

On January 19, the woman went to Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens, The Ville Turkish Cafe, Countdown Helensville, Super Liquor Helensville and South Head General Store.

On January 21, she went to Macnut Cafe and on January 22, she went to Orrs Unichem Pharmacy in Ruakaka.

The positive test result of the 56-year-old woman, who lives just south of Whangārei, was announced on Sunday afternoon.

It came a week after she left managed isolation at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel after returning from a trip to Europe.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were about 30 locations of interest linked to the woman’s movements.

The locations are said to be in the southern area of Northland, and the woman travelled as far south as Helensville in Auckland’s north-west, they said.

Supplied Steve Smith, chief executive of the Northland Chamber of Commerce, says local businesses will be impacted by the new case of Covid-19.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Steve Smith said businesses in the region would feel the impacts of Sunday's positive case immediately.

“There's going to be an immediate impact for businesses with regard to their workforce, because rightfully so many people will stay home or work from home tomorrow and probably through much of next week,” he said.

“Business owners, like all of us, will be adopting a bit of a wait and see approach until we have all the information. But there's no doubt it will be felt.”

Smith said he believed the vast majority of Kiwis had “probably” got a bit complacent over the past few months.

“I think that's fair to say, and today's news just puts back into focus that we simply have to be using the tracer app.”

It was the country’s best defence against the global pandemic that continued.

Smith said he was glad to hear the woman had been using the Covid tracer app.

“Put simply if we all don't use it, we risk going back into lockdown which would of course cripple business.”

The owners of the businesses visited by the woman will be notified first, then the details will be made public on the Ministry of Health website.

Bloomfield said the woman was “extremely” assiduous in using the Covid-19 tracer app. She also had the Bluetooth functionality turned on.

Push notifications for other people who had been at those places or near her with their Bluetooth turned on would be going out soon.

The woman didn't go to any mass gatherings such as concerts, Hipkins said.

Hipkins said the woman travelled with her husband around Northland to spend time together.

As a result of the case, testing would be ramped up in Northland and Auckland.

Hipkins said all people who were at the same location as the woman should isolate at home, get tested and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said she was impressed by the woman doing all the right things in terms of scanning into locations after leaving managed isolation in Auckland.

This gave authorities the ability to trace her movements and showed just how important it was to follow the rules.

Denise Piper/Stuff Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai urged people to get tested if they felt unwell.

Given the early stages of the investigation, Mai said she had yet to be in contact with health officials, but she would be briefed as new information came to light.

Mai reiterated the importance of getting tested if feeling unwell, using the app and washing hands.

"We need to stay vigilant," Mai said.

Earlier on Sunday, Northwest Country chairman Mark Dennis said he had not heard any news about Helensville businesses being visited yet.

Dennis said "fingers crossed" the woman was just passing through and only went to a petrol station.

The incident was a "good reminder" for businesses to stay vigilant and remind its customers and staff to scan in, he said.