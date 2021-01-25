Covid-19: 30 businesses visited by Northland woman who tested positive for coronavirus

All locations a Northland woman visited before testing positive for Covid-19 after leaving managed isolation have been made public.

Twenty eight businesses were named on Sunday, but a further two - Carpet Court and Farmers, both in Whangārei – were added on Monday evening.

The list of businesses includes a number of cafes, bars and shops.

KEVIN STENT The Ministry of Health will soon announce about 30 locations a woman visited before testing positive for Covid-19.

The 30 businesses visited by Northland woman who tested positive for coronavirus:

• FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 14 - 3.03pm-4.33pm

• Aesthetic Clothing Store - January 15 - 8.48am-9.53am

• Noel Leeming Whangarei - January 15 - 9.02am-10.12am

• Bendon Whangarei - January 15 - 9.03am-10.30am

• The Warehouse Whangarei - January 15 - 9.28am-10.58am

• Carpet Court Whangarei - Januaru 15 – 10am-11.20am

• Flaming Fires - January 15 - 10.24am-11.34am

• Whangarei and Kamo Testing Stations - January 15 - 10.40am-11.45am

• Bed Bath and Beyond Whangarei - January 15 - 10.54am-12.04pm

• Farmers Whangarei – January 15 – 11.10am-12.15pm

• Fat Camel Cafe - January 15 - 11.34am-1.34pm

• Parua Bay Tavern - January 15 - 3.20pm-5.20pm

• Bream Bay Butchers Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.02am-12.07pm

• Ruakaka General Store - January 16 - 11.08am-12.10pm

• FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.10am-12.15pm

• Urban Remedy Cafe - January 17 - 8.17am-9.47am

• Joseph Taylor Homewares - January 17 - 2.08pm-3.18pm

• Eutopia Cafe - January 18 - 8.55am-10.55am

• Maungaturoto 2nd hand shop - January 18 - 10.06am-11.36am

• Maungaturoto Four Square - January 18 - 10.44am-11.49am

• White Rock Gallery - January 18 - 11.15am-12.24pm

• The Kauri Museum - January 18 - 11.21am-3.21pm

• Gumdiggers Cafe Matakohe - January 18 - 12:39 pm - 2:39 pm

• The Dune Restaurant & Bar - 18 January - 4.47pm-7.17pm

• Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens - January 19 - 11.04am-1.04pm

• The Ville Turkish Cafe Helensville - January 19 - 1.08pm-2.38pm

• Countdown Helensville - January 19 - 1.46pm-3.01pm

• Super Liquor Helensville - January 19 - 2.03pm-3.08pm

• South Head General Store - January 19 - 2.44pm-3.49pm

• Macnut Cafe Helensville - January 21 - 10.20am-11.50am

• Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Ruakaka - January 22 - 11.21am-12.26pm

Hundreds of people are being asked to stay home and get a Covid-19 test today after a Northland woman tested positive for the virus.

The positive result came a week after the woman left managed isolation at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel after returning from a trip to Europe.

All the locations she visited are mainly in the southern area of Northland, but the woman also travelled as far south as Helensville in Auckland’s north-west.

Speaking on Sunday, Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Steve Smith said businesses in the region would feel the impacts of Sunday's positive case immediately.

Supplied Steve Smith, chief executive of the Northland Chamber of Commerce, says local businesses will be impacted by the new case of Covid-19.

“There's going to be an immediate impact for businesses with regard to their workforce, because rightfully so many people will stay home or work from home tomorrow and probably through much of next week,” he said.

Smith said he believed the vast majority of Kiwis had “probably” got a bit complacent over the past few months.

“I think that's fair to say, ... the news just puts back into focus that we simply have to be using the tracer app.”

It was the country’s best defence against the global pandemic that continued.

Smith said he was glad to hear the woman had been using the Covid tracer app.

“Put simply if we all don't use it, we risk going back into lockdown which would of course cripple business.”

At Sunday’s press conference, Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said the woman was “extremely” assiduous in using the Covid-19 tracer app. She also had the Bluetooth functionality turned on.

Push notifications for other people who had been at those places or near her with their Bluetooth turned have been sent out.

As a result of the case, testing has been ramped up across Northland and Auckland. But concerns have been raised about the long queues at testing centres.

Hipkins said all people who were at the same location as the woman should isolate at home, get tested and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.

On Sunday, Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said she was impressed by the woman doing all the right things in terms of scanning into locations after leaving managed isolation in Auckland.

This gave authorities the ability to trace her movements and showed just how important it was to follow the rules.

Denise Piper/Stuff Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai urged people to get tested if they felt unwell.

Mai reiterated the importance of getting tested if feeling unwell, using the app and washing hands.

"We need to stay vigilant," Mai said.