Covid-19: Where to get tested for coronavirus in Northland and Auckland

Testing for coronavirus in Northland and Auckland is being ramped up in the wake of a positive case after a woman left managed isolation.

The 56-year-old woman, who lives just south of Whangārei, tested positive for Covid-19 late on Saturday, January 23.

It comes more than a week after she left managed isolation at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel, having returned from Europe.

Testing is ramping up in Northland and Auckland after a woman tested positive for the virus after leaving managed isolation.

The woman is believed to have visited about 30 locations before testing positive.

These locations are mainly in southern Northland, but the woman also went to Helensville in Auckland’s north-west.

The Ministry of Health said a testing centre had been set up in Whangārei and would be open until 8pm on Sunday. It is located at 20 Winger Crescent, in Kamo.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The woman completed her managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Other testing sites in Northland are as follows:

Ruakaka Testing Centre, Port Marsden Highway, Ruakaka, on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm.

Dargaville Hospital, Awakin Rd, Dargaville, on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm.

Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Rd, Kaitaia, on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm.

Kerikeri Turner Centre, Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust, 2/4 Rayner Street in Kawakawa, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am-2pm.

Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi, 113 Broadway St in Kaikohe, on Monday from 10am-3pm.

People who would like to get tested at Rawene Hospital are asked to call 09 405 7709.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service said pop-up clinics would operate in Mangawhai and Helensville from Monday morning.

The Mangawhai clinic will be held at Mangawhai Domain, 75 Moir St in Mangawhai. It will be open from midday until 6pm on Monday, and from 8.30am-4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Helensville testing centre is at Whare Oranga ō Parakai, 11 Parakai Ave, Parakai, from 10am-5pm on Monday and 9am-5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other north and West Auckland testing locations are:

Northcote Community Testing Centre, 16-18 College Rd, Northcote, on Monday to Friday from 8.30am-4.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am-6pm.

Whānau House, corner of Edsel St and Catherine St, Henderson, on Monday to Friday from 8am-4pm and Saturday and SUnday from 8am-2pm.

Health New Lynn, McCrae Way, New Lynn, on Monday to Friday from 8.30am-4.30pm.