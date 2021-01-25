Covid-19: Northland community will be 'frustrated' by new coronavirus case

Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield held a press conference at the Beehive.

A new community case of Covid-19 in Northland will frustrate the community and hurt business, a trust leader says.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced a 56-year-old Northland woman had tested positive for Covid-19. The woman's husband and hairdresser have since tested negative however, RNZ reported.

The woman, who lives just south of Whangārei, had completed managed isolation in Auckland's Pullman Hotel, returning two negative tests.

LAWRENCE SMITH Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei trust leader Martin Kaipo said the Northland community will be frustrated by the new Covid-19 case.

After returning home, she started feeling unwell on January 15 and was tested for the virus on Friday, returning a positive result on Saturday night.

Martin Kaipo, of the Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei trust who helped with social services and care packages in Whangārei during the last lockdown, said: "Immediately there will be frustration, from the community.”

"There will be anxiety, anger – blame even. All those emotions you expect when something like this happens."

But Kaipo said the anger wouldn’t be directed at the woman who had tested positive – it would be directed towards the system.

“It was a system failure. That's what needs to be looked at.

“We need to have a good hard look at our border control. You know a lot of countries are already shutting their doors to people returning from these at-risk countries, with all these new strains popping up. We [New Zealand] need to have a good look at that, I believe.”

Kaipo said Northland businesses would also suffer as a result of the positive case.

KEVIN STENT The new Covid-19 case was announced on Sunday.

A total of 28 businesses, including cafes, bar and shops, were visited by the woman before she tested positive for the virus.

They are mainly in southern Northland, while she travelled with her husband, but the pair also went as far as Helensville in Auckland's north-west.

Kaipo said expected people would avoid those businesses in the coming days, adding: “And that's going to hurt those business owners. [It’s] just extremely unfortunate, but not unexpected.

Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis told Stuff the confirmed case was a wake-up call for the Northland region that may have become “blasé” about the virus.

KEVIN STENT Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis said there was no shame in being diagnosed with Covid-19.

It was a reminder that Covid-19 was a “tricky virus” and people needed to know there was no shame in being diagnosed with it.

It was important people who were showing symptoms or had visited the same locations as the woman contacted Healthline and got tested, Davis said.

Māori needed to remain vigilant and take extra precautions, Davis said.

“We just have to be careful around our hui.

“We’ve done it once, and we may do it again, that we rely on elbow bumps or fist pumps instead of hongi.”

Davis said he had travelled from Kaitaia on Sunday down to Wellington for Cabinet meetings on Tuesday.

If his community needed him, he would travel back "at the drop of a hat".

Alden Williams/Stuff Dr Rawiri Jansen said the new case didn't come as a huge shock, but he was thankful it was just one for now.

Dr Rawiri Jansen, who is part of the Māori pandemic response group, Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā and the government's Covid-19 testing advisory committee, said the new case didn't come as a huge shock.

“I am thankful that it's just a small number of cases [1] at the moment.

“I'm also extremely grateful that this woman was an active user of the Bluetooth Covid tracer app, that's going to be a massive help for us.

“Putting a fence so to speak around the Auckland-Whangārei region is what will happen now.”

Jansen said there would be a lot of anxious people in the region but testing centres would be ready to go.

“I'd anticipate we will get through thousands of tests over the next week or so, and we are well practised to do that.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Testing for Covid-19 is being ramped up in Northland and Auckland (file photo).

A pop-up clinic will be held at Mangawhai Domain from midday until 6pm on Monday, and from 8.30am-4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other testing sites in Northland are as follows:

Ruakaka Testing Centre, Port Marsden Highway, Ruakaka, on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm.

Dargaville Hospital, Awakin Rd, Dargaville, on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm.

Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Rd, Kaitaia, on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm.

Kerikeri Turner Centre, Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust, 2/4 Rayner Street in Kawakawa, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am-2pm.

Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi, 113 Broadway St in Kaikohe, on Monday from 10am-3pm.

People who would like to get tested at Rawene Hospital are asked to call 09 405 7709.