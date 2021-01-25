Covid-19: Spotlight on air conditioning in managed isolation hotels

Long queues of waiting cars at all testing stations across Whangarei following the latest community case of COVID19.

Five of the nine cases of Covid-19 emerging in the community might have been prevented with better ventilation at managed isolation hotels, a public health expert believes.

As more information arises about Northland’s new case, health officials say the ventilation system at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel, where the woman stayed, is under scrutiny as one of the potential methods of transmission.

A recent report released by Canterbury clinicians found poor ventilation was a factor in two PPE-clad health workers in Christchurch catching Covid-19 from foreign fishermen.

Talk about the role of ventilation systems is continuing to grow – sparked initially by a mysterious Covid cluster in Brisbane – and the Ministry of Health is now working to determine whether any of New Zealand’s 32 MIQ facilities need “additional filtration systems”.

Otago University's Professor Nick Wilson said shared airspace was a more likely explanation for two earlier cases of Covid-19 the ministry said was likely surface transmission from a lift button and a rubbish bin.

Those two cases, along with two health workers in Christchurch and potentially the latest Northland case, could mean there has been five instances of shared airspace transmission.

Wilson said they might have been prevented if ventilation systems were better.

The ideal situation for good airflow in MIQ was pushing air out quickly while continually filling rooms with fresh air, he said.

Wilson said there needed to be more documentation on how many hotel rooms had windows that could be opened for natural airflow. He added that abandoning shared spaces and keeping people in their rooms could be one way to help.

“Problems associated with walking through corridors with stale air or going in lifts ... all that could be eliminated if people just stayed in their rooms," he said.

Work under way on ‘additional filtration systems’

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday said transmission method for the Northland Covid-19 case remained unclear.

It could be down respiratory droplets spread by close contact; transmission through the air, which potentially could include through ventilation systems; or transmission via a surface.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said work was under way to see if additional filtration systems need to be installed on air-conditioning units "depending on the assessment of each of those facilities”.

Air conditioning is different in each MIQ facility.

Bloomfield said an assessment of the ventilation system at the Pullman Hotel would now be fast-tracked.

He could not answer whether the hotel floor the woman stayed on was sharing the same air between rooms, but said ventilation was considered as a factor when selecting a hotel for use as an MIQ facility.

A health ministry spokesman later said ventilation checks had been conducted in some MIQ facilities, without naming where. “Potential mitigations" to address the risk of airborne transmission were being considered, he said.

Other countries have already invested heavily in improving ventilation systems as a way to combat the virus. In Germany, about $846 million NZD has been invested for ventilation upgrades to public buildings, such as universities and museums, the BBC reported.

New report recommends complete review of ventilation in MIQ

A recently released report authored by Christchurch's District Health Board (CDHB) found two health workers – who caught Covid-19 from foreign fishermen in quarantine – were likely infected in the hotel corridor or at the room door of a highly infectious case.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff There were eventually 31 positive Covid-19 cases among the 235 foreign fishermen who stayed at Christchurch's Sudima Hotel in October and November last year.

In either scenario, transmission occurred "within minutes" of a room door opening.

The report reviews the clinicians experiences from an outbreak in Christchurch's Sudima Hotel in October and November last year, when there were 235 foreign fishermen staying. Thirty-one contracted Covid-19.

Both staff members who tested positive had a 1 to 2 per cent chance of getting infected and were both wearing full PPE.

“The high burden of infectious cases in the Sudima at the same time substantially increased opportunities for transmissions events to staff during routine interaction," the report says.

When the two health workers are thought to have got infected, other staff members were present.

The report notes it was possible rooms of “highly infectious cases” may have been contaminated with infectious airborne Covid microdroplets, particularly in rooms with air-conditioning turned off.

Among the recommendations is a complete review of ventilation specifications in all quarantine wings and facilities.

"Assessment of opportunities to reduce risk by improving ventilation ... is required," the report concludes.