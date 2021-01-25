Covid-19: Everything we know about the Northland community case

The Ministry of Health has drawn a link between the Northland community case and another returnee who stayed at the Pullman Hotel isolation facility in Auckland.

The 56-year-old woman became a confirmed case on Monday, with genome sequencing showing an exact match to an existing case and identifying her infection as the highly transmissible South African variant.

Investigations are ongoing as a number of unknowns around the source of transmission remain.

Here's everything we know about the case.

International travel and managed isolation

The woman departed New Zealand late last year and travelled through Spain and the Netherlands. While she was in the Netherlands she was in contact with family members who later tested positive for the virus.

She departed London, travelling via Singapore, and arrived in Auckland on December 30.

The woman completed her two-week stint in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland. During this time, she was tested twice – on January 2 and January 10 – and both tests returned negative results.

This woman was given the all clear and left the facility on January 13.

There were around 600 guests at the hotel at the same time as this woman. Around 13 people tested positive during that time, some with the more virulent strain.

David White/Stuff The woman completed managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland, which is where she contracted the virus.

Travel around Northland

Once she was released into the community, the woman went on a trip around the southern parts of Northland with her husband.

A total of 30 locations have been linked to her movements – due to her diligent use of the NZ Covid Tracer app – between January 14 and January 22.

These are the locations of interest:

FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 14 - 3.03pm-4.33pm

Aesthetic Clothing Store - January 15 - 8.48am-9.53am

Noel Leeming Whangarei - January 15 - 9.02am-10.12am

Bendon Whangarei - January 15 - 9.03am-10.30am

The Warehouse Whangarei - January 15 - 9.28am-10.58am

Flaming Fires - January 15 - 10.24am-11.34am

Whangarei and Kamo Testing Stations - January 15 - 10.40am-11.45am

Bed Bath and Beyond Whangarei - January 15 - 10.54am-12.04pm

Fat Camel Cafe - January 15 - 11.34am-1.34pm

Parua Bay Tavern - January 15 - 3.20pm-5.20pm

Bream Bay Butchers Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.02am-12.07pm

Ruakaka General Store - January 16 - 11.08am-12.10pm

FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.10am-12.15pm

Urban Remedy Cafe - January 17 - 8.17am-9.47am

Joseph Taylor Homewares - January 17 - 2.08pm-3.18pm

Eutopia Cafe - January 18 - 8.55am-10.55am

Maungaturoto 2nd hand shop - January 18 - 10.06am-11.36am

Maungaturoto Four Square - January 18 - 10.44am-11.49am

White Rock Gallery - January 18 - 11.15am-12.24pm

The Kauri Museum - January 18 - 11.21am-3.21pm

Gumdiggers Cafe Matakohe - January 18 - 12:39 pm - 2:39 pm

The Dune Restaurant & Bar - 18 January - 4.47pm-7.17pm

Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens - January 19 - 11.04am-1.04pm

The Ville Turkish Cafe Helensville - January 19 - 1.08pm-2.38pm

Countdown Helensville - January 19 - 1.46pm-3.01pm

Super Liquor Helensville - January 19 - 2.03pm-3.08pm

South Head General Store - January 19 - 2.44pm-3.49pm

Macnut Cafe Helensville - January 21 - 10.20am-11.50am

Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Ruakaka - January 22 - 11.21am-12.26pm

Covid Tracer app notifications are being issued, advising users that they may have been in contact with the woman.

Anyone who was at a shared location is considered to have a low risk of exposure, however, the Ministry of Health is asking these people to self-isolate, contact Healthline, and seek a test.

“If you have any symptoms, get a test promptly,” a message from the Ministry of Health read.

Fifteen close contacts have been identified. Two of them, the woman's husband and her hairdresser, have since returned negative tests.

The woman did not attend mass gatherings and was taking all precautions.

KEVIN STENT Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the Ministry of Health is investigating a case in the community.

When symptoms presented

The woman began developing mild symptoms – muscle aches – on January 15. Her symptoms worsened over time.

She was tested on January 22 – around a week after her release from managed isolation – and began self-isolating. Her positive test result was returned on Saturday night.

Serology blood testing is taking place to confirm whether the case is new or historical, however, the CT value from the initial test suggests that it is a new infection.

Where she contracted the virus

Genome sequencing performed on this case was an exact match with another case detected in the Pullman Hotel isolation facility.

The Ministry of Health has been able to confidently say the woman contracted the virus within the facility – after her day 12 test, which was negative, and before she was released. This rules out a possible extended incubation period.

The transmission is believed to have occurred between January 9 and January 13, before the other guest tested positive on day 3 of their stay (they arrived before the routine day 0/1 testing rolled out).

This person has since been classified as recovered and was due for release from quarantine but will stay for a little longer. The extended timeframe for their stay in quarantine hasn't been released.

How she contracted the virus

This is one of the biggest questions yet to be answered.

The genome sequencing match suggests there was direct contact between the two, with no middle person carrying the infection. But exactly where and when that contact occurred is still being investigated.

There are three possibilities:

She was in proximity to the case and inhaled infected droplets. She touched a shared, contaminated surface where infected droplets had landed. Infected microdroplets – particles too small to be affected by gravity – travelled through the building’s ventilation system.

The Ministry of Health is working with the Pullman Hotel to understand if ventilation transmission is a possibility, and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

The South African strain

The woman has been infected with the South African variant of the virus.

This variant, like the UK variant, is believed to be more transmissible than earlier variants – up to 70 per cent more transmissible – but there's no evidence to suggest an increase in disease severity or fatality rates.

The variant has the N501Y mutation in the spike protein – the part of the virus that protrudes from the outside, helping to infect cells. This mutation makes the virus latch onto receptors on cells better than earlier variants.

SUPPLIED The carpark at the Marsden Point testing station in Northland was gridlocked on Monday. People were told to pull up on the side of the road to wait for the line to move.

Is she back in managed isolation?

No. The woman is self-isolating at home. The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield explained on Sunday where she isolates is at the discretion of the local public health unit. He also noted that the woman was deemed compliant during her stay in managed isolation earlier in the month.

The 15 close contacts are also self-isolating.

Is there further community transmission?

At this point there is no evidence of community transmission.

Where to get tested in Auckland and Northland

