Covid-19: Cook Islanders concerned about effect of new community case on travel bubble

A one-way travel bubble has opened, with the first flight from the Cook Islands touching down at Auckland International Airport.

News of a community case of Covid-19 in New Zealand is causing concern in the Cook Islands – particularly its potential effect on the recently-opened one-way travel bubble.

A 56-year-old Northland woman tested positive for the virus after travelling widely in the region, days after completing managed isolation in Auckland's Pullman Hotel and returning two negative tests.

Former advisor to the Cook Islands government and Wellington resident, Thomas Tarurongo Wynne, said Cook Islanders in New Zealand and on the island were waiting to see if the new case would affect travel.

But they will have to wait until Tuesday to get answers because New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Stuff it could not comment on the matter because staff were on holiday, marking Wellington Anniversary Day.

Wynne said the delay in response was concerning.

“I understand they don’t want to pre-empt anything until something is announced but in general, one would think any response would be adequate.

“It would help put the people’s mind at ease at the very least. The anxiety level in the Cooks right now will be very high.”

Wynne jetted into Auckland last Friday with his family and was happy to bypass managed isolation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cook Islands counterpart Mark Brown announced the travel bubble on January 15, with quarantine-free travel from the Pacific island resuming on January 21.

Wynne said the bubble was two-way for Cook Islanders flying out of New Zealand, as they have not been required to quarantine since last November.

“The public, outside the business sector, are very concerned about anything that would potentially put the Cook Island community at risk – that is first and foremost, everything else is secondary.

“The community is well aware of the UK and South African strain and this positive case after quarantine, this scenario is absolutely possible for the Cooks.”

Aucklander Selina Vainerere-Patia, who is in the Cook Islands for her sister’s funeral, said people were worried about the virus getting on the island.

“It’s scary and causing a bit of angst ... on the other hand, I also need to head back to my other home. I'm a bit anxious that if the cases increase, would the travel window that's opened up be affected?”

Wynne said the only thing to do now was wait and see what the New Zealand Government decide.

He said the Cook Islands was fortunate because it had two layers of protection on its borders.

“We just need to take the lead from New Zealand, whatever New Zealand’s position is will have an effect on us. We are the unintended consequence of these types of decisions.

“It’s always been health before wealth and I think that’s the right position to take. We look to Tahiti and see what not to do – their cases is higher than the entire Cook Island population.”