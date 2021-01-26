Northland Covid-19 case will be top of the agenda at Cabinet's first 2021 meeting

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there would be a Cabinet debrief about the Northland case on Tuesday but at this stage there was no evidence to suggest a change in alert levels was needed.

Northland’s Covid-19 community case will be top of Cabinet’s agenda for its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, as the country waits for more information about whether the virus has spread, and thousands queue for tests.

On Monday, it was announced that a woman had tested positive for the more virulent “South Africa” Covid-19 strain. The woman had been through managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland, after returning from Europe. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday afternoon it was highly likely this is where she picked up the virus.

The news of the latest infection prompted the Australian Government to suspend its one-way travel bubble with New Zealand for 72 hours.

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced on Monday evening the country would immediately suspend quarantine-free travel from New Zealand.

People who had arrived in Australia from New Zealand since January 14 were asked to get a Covid-19 test and self-isolate until they got a negative result.

Hunt recommended all passengers set to board flights from New Zealand from Monday night until at least Thursday evening to reconsider their travel plans. Those who landed in Australia from New Zealand during the next three days would have to go into managed isolation facilities for up to 14 days.

Meanwhile, tests for 15 of the Northland woman's close contacts identified over the past two days were being processed, with an additional 162 people who had visited the same places at the same time as the woman being asked to self-isolate.

There were some early signs of hope the outbreak may be contained, with the woman’s husband, who had travelled with her for several days, and hairdresser, who she visited while she may have been infectious, both testing negative for Covid-19.

“The woman concerned doing all the right things has certainly given us a good head start,” Hipkins said.

However, casual contacts of the Northland community case have criticised the handling of the aftermath by authorities, describing the wait for tests as a shambles.

Owners and staff of businesses the woman visited before testing positive also claimed they were not informed their businesses been linked to a Covid-19 case before a list of locations the woman had been publicly released. That's despite officials saying on Sunday that they would be the first to know.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Long queues of waiting cars at all testing stations across Whangarei following the latest community case of COVID19.

Cabinet would have a debrief about the case on Tuesday, but at this stage Hipkins said he had not indicated to the Prime Minister that there needed to be a change in alert levels.

He said did not want to pre-empt Cabinet discussions but said tools like mandating mask use on public transport across the country, were always under review.

“We are always checking in where our overall Covid-19 responses are at, what parts of our response might dial up, which parts of it we might want to alter.

Given it was unlikely this was a case of an extra long incubation period, an extension of time in MIQ, or self-isolation at home, as called for by some experts and opposition parties, would not necessarily reduce risk, he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Large queues had formed at testing centres in Northland. Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield asked people who were not symptomatic and had not been in contact with the woman to stand back, and allow those who needed a test to be prioritised.

It was highly likely the woman, who has a variant of the virus originally detected in South Africa, caught the infection from another returnee, who was staying on the same floor at the MIQ facility.

Officials were unable to confirm exactly how transmission occurred, but were looking at CCTV footage, as well as whether it could have been passed through the ventilation system or via a surface.

Forty-six people who are currently in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel have had their release delayed and would receive an extra test prior to leaving.

Another 253 returnees who had left the facility in the infection window were being contacted, told to self-isolate and be tested.

All 220 Pullman Hotel staff were to be tested by 4pm on Monday.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Ashley Bloomfield said they would be in regular contact with Northland Iwi in the lead-up to Waitangi Day.

People in Northland who had visited one of the 30 locations the woman had scanned into were also being asked to get a test, as were those who had Covid-19 symptoms, and 17 extra testing sites had been set up across Northland and Auckland.

As of 11am on Monday, nearly a 1000 Covid-19 tests had been conducted in the Auckland region compared to about 200 people last Monday.

Such was the demand, that some testing sites were reporting waits of three hours or more, prompting the Ngātiwai Trust Board in Northland to raise urgent concerns about the lack of capacity.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he was aware of some people who were seeking tests despite not being sick or visiting any locations visited by the infected woman. He asked people to be patient.