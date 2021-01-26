Covid-19: 15 close contacts of Northland community case test negative, one pending

There are long queues of waiting cars at testing stations across Whangārei following the latest community case of Covid-19.

Fifteen close contacts of the Northland woman who tested positive for Covid-19 have now tested negative, with another result pending.

The 56-year-old woman became a confirmed case on Monday, with genome sequencing showing an exact match to an existing case, and identifying her infection as the highly-transmissible South African variant.

She has been linked to another returnee who stayed at the Pullman Hotel isolation facility.

On Tuesday morning, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins, said 14 close contacts had tested negative, including the woman’s husband and hairdresser, with three pending results.

READ MORE:

* Northland Covid-19 case will be top of the agenda at Cabinet's first 2021 meeting

* Northland Covid-19 case threatens to bring summer to screeching halt

* Covid-19: Everything we know about the Northland community case

* Covid-19: Northland community case is the highly contagious South African variant

* Covid-19: Northland woman tests positive for coronavirus after leaving managed isolation



As of 1.30pm, a further close contact had returned a negative Covid-19 test, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement.

An additional 16th close contact was still waiting for their result.

At the Pullman, 157 staff and 192 guests have been tested. Thirty of them are still waiting for their results while everyone else has tested negative.

The woman left New Zealand late last year and travelled through Spain and the Netherlands.

She departed London, travelling via Singapore, and arrived back in Auckland on December 30.

The woman completed her two-week stint in managed isolation, returning two negative test results before leaving the facility on January 13.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hundreds of people flocked to testing stations in Northland on Monday.

On Monday, genome sequencing was able to determine she came in to contact with a positive case between January 9 and 13, with CCTV of now being reviewed.

Once she was released into the community, the woman went on a trip around the southern parts of Northland with her husband.

A total of 30 locations have been linked to her movements – due to her diligent use of the NZ Covid Tracer app – between January 14 and January 22.

Covid Tracer app notifications were issued, advising users that they may have been in contact with the woman.

Anyone who was at a shared location is considered to have a low risk of exposure, however, the Ministry of Health is asking these people to self-isolate, contact Healthline, and seek a test.

“If you have any symptoms, get a test promptly,” a message from the Ministry of Health read.

On Monday, hundreds of Northlanders flocked to testing centres around the region, some waiting hours to get tested. Queues continued on Tuesday.

ROSA WOODS The case has been linked to another case who was in managed isolation at the Pullman.

This prompted Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to encourage only those displaying Covid-19 symptoms or who visited the same locations as the new Northland community case to get tested in a bid to ease long waits.

“They should take food and water and expect to wait.”

On Monday afternoon, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt announced a suspension of the one-way travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia for "a minimum" of 72 hours, as a result of the new case.