Couple's long journey home waylaid by Northland community case

Gina Moody and Sean Victor received negative test results on day 11 of managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

A couple’s journey across the world to get home to Blenheim has been delayed at the final leg after learning they are casual contacts with the latest community Covid-19 case.

Marlborough woman Gina Moody and her partner Sean Victor were at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland, where a Northland woman was staying before getting out and testing positive for the South African variant of Covid-19.

Moody and Victor had spent the last year in the Mediterranean working on a private charter yacht, Moody as chief stew​ and Victor as captain, taking guests for week-long trips over the “very stressful” summer, juggling pandemic restrictions and paperwork that varied between ports.

Supplied Captain Sean Victor at the helm of the private charter yacht in the Mediterranean last year.

“Croatia was more or less open for the Mediterranean summer ... but we were having to test for Covid before each trip, we did about 14 tests each, and the guests all had to test negative too,” Moody said.

When the season ended, the couple stayed in Athens which was in full lockdown, while planning how to get home to New Zealand.

Supplied A stunning view from the office, but during a very stressful summer in the Mediterranean.

“The only times we got off the boat was to do exercise. People could still go for a walk or run, and once a week someone could go to the supermarket to get food for everyone. Our chef was from Belgium, and he decided not to go back because it’s one of the hardest lockdowns there ... No-one could go anywhere,” Moody said.

While Moody was from Marlborough, Victor was from South Africa, and they had to apply for a critical purpose visitor visa for him, proving their relationship of eight years and their plans for permanent residency. They also had to have flights already booked.

Victor’s visa was granted on Christmas Eve. They passed a mandatory Covid test to leave Athens, which they also needed for the stopover in Dubai, and arrived in Auckland on January 3.

Supplied Gina Moody and Sean Victor at the airport in Athens, holding their fly fishing rods, ready for 32 hours of travel home.

They spent a surreal 40 minutes waiting in the plane while it was sanitised, before the Defence Force managed their exit from the plane and through immigration and customs in an “organised and regimented” fashion, Victor said. And they were assigned the Pullman Hotel for managed isolation.

They were glad to have a large room, so they could do their Les Mills workouts, supplemented by daily laps around a “very small courtyard”, Moody said.

“But you would get people who ran very slow, and you’d have to keep slowing down so you didn't get within two metres of them, or you’d have to overtake them. And since then, we wondered if that’s where those two cases came into contact, it’s possible they were chit-chatting.”

After testing negative, they were released on January 17. They travelled south in a four-wheel-drive with a rooftop tent, arriving in Wellington last Thursday. They were staying at their aunt and uncle’s bach out of town, and out of cellphone reception, on Sunday.

Supplied Chief stew Gina Moody, left, and her partner Captain Sean Victor had to self-isolate in Wellington after two weeks in quarantine at the Pullman Hotel following the Northland coronavirus case.

That evening, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed a Northland woman had tested positive for Covid-19, the first probable community case in more than two months.

The 56-year-old had been isolating at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel after arriving in New Zealand from Europe on December 30, but had passed both her Covid-19 tests before leaving isolation.

When Moody and Victor got back into cellphone reception, they found several missed calls from the Ministry of Health, and “all these messages from friends saying, ‘I suppose you’re isolating now’,” Moody said.

“Finally this lady from the Ministry of Health got hold of us and filled us in on everything happening, and told us we had to self-isolate from now ... We were planning to get on the ferry on Monday to go back to Blenheim.”

They arranged to self-isolate at a family friend’s house in Wellington, staying separate from the household in an en-suited spare bedroom, and awaited their test results.

“Stay positive and test negative, as they say,” Moody said.

“There was no real cause for alarm. We just felt lucky to be here, to be isolating in Wellington. New Zealand is definitely the place to be.”

And on Tuesday afternoon, they got their test results back. They had both tested negative, to their great relief.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There are long queues of waiting cars at testing stations across Whangārei following the latest community case of Covid-19.

They would arrive home to Marlborough by ferry on Wednesday morning, Moody said. It would be their first time seeing the house they bought last year, from the other side of the world, with their parents’ help.

“We had been looking at property while we were here in March, just before lockdown ... we wanted to move back to New Zealand and then just come and go for work.

“And we finally managed to find one, and we bought it sight-unseen. It’s quite stressful, I don’t recommend buying property from the other side of the world. We have tenants in there now, but we’re hoping to be able to see it for the first time, when we arrive in Blenheim. So that’s very exciting.”