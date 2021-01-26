Scan in before you hike: More QR codes added to Department of Conservation huts

While you might not come across many people in the backcountry, there’s still a need to keep track of your movements.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is in the process of adding more QR codes for the NZ Covid Tracer app to its facilities across the country.

The detection of the Northland Covid-19 community case prompted the Ministry of Health to remind people of the importance of tracking their movements through the app.

QR codes are already displayed at DOC visitor centres and serviced campsites. The expansion will see posters displayed prominently inside Great Walks huts and serviced huts, as well as toilets and shelters at high-use road ends.

Due to the remote locations of some facilities, not every DOC facility will have a QR code. If there is no code visible, people are being advised to keep their own record by filling in the hut book, adding a manual entry to the app, taking photos or making a diary entry.

DOC’s director of heritage and visitors Steve Taylor said the online hut booking system already effectively tracks people’s movements, but the QR code expansion will help encourage a greater uptake of the Covid-19 app.

“We acknowledge that having QR codes clearly visible encourages people to follow the right behaviours and the practice of scanning regularly.

“It’s incredibly important we don’t become complacent around the use of QR codes and COVID-19. More people than ever are enjoying the outdoors this summer, and we strongly encourage people to use QR codes at DOC facilities when they see them,” Taylor said.

Additional QR code posters will be erected nationwide when rangers next visit the facilities.