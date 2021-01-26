Covid-19: Passengers turned away from flight to Cook Islands after New Zealand coronavirus case

No passengers will be allowed on flights from New Zealand to the Cook Islands after the confirmation of a Covid-19 case in Northland.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said on Tuesday evening that Wednesday’s scheduled flight to Rarotonga would take only cargo, no passengers.

Saturday's flight remains unaffected dependent on the outcome of testing over the next 48 hours, Brown said.

Brown said his cabinet was waiting for confirmation of whether any community transmission had occurred before making any further decisions.

“With the remaining test results in mind the Cook Islands is taking its lead from New Zealand in allowing more time for further test results to come in before we can reassure the public one way or the other of the extent of the spread,” Brown said.

“To that end while we await further results over the next 48 hours, the 30 affected passengers intending to travel to Rarotonga tomorrow will need to defer their flight to the next one departing Auckland on Saturday morning.”

Affected passengers are being contacted by Cook Island officials who will work with them to find accommodation ahead of rebooked flights.

Air New Zealand has confirmed the passengers will have their bookings transferred at no cost.