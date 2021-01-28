Emotional hometown farewell for Kiwi nurse who died of Covid-19 in the UK

A haka is performed in honour of nurse Barclay Mason, who died of Covid-19 in the UK.

A Kiwi nurse who died of Covid-19 while working on the frontline at a UK hospital had volunteered to screen patients to protect his colleagues from the virus.

Barclay Mason – who worked as a senior charge nurse at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, for more than 20 years – died on December 12, 2020.

The 56-year-old’s family and friends gathered for an emotional farewell service in Christchurch on Thursday.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Barclay Mason trained as a nurse in Christchurch before moving to the UK in 1999.

His coffin, which was draped in a rainbow flag, was transported to the memorial in a VW campervan, signifying his love of travel.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Kiwi nurse in the UK who died from virus remembered as 'most amazing man'

* Coronavirus: Sister mourns brother's death from Covid-19, 18,000kms away

* Coronavirus: Daughter of deceased is the only person attending funeral during lockdown



Mason had two daughters, Casey and Taylor O’Brien-Smith, with same-sex couple Chris O’Brien-Smith and Meegan O’Brien.

His sister, Cassandra Staps, remembered him as a “soft-natured soul” who enjoyed losing himself in a good book.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Family and friends carried the coffin into the Christchurch chapel before a heartfelt memorial service was held.

He was an “amazing swimmer”, an “incredible dancer” and loved the outdoors, she said.

The eldest of five siblings, Mason initially trained as a hairdresser and would cut the hair of friends and family.

He enrolled in Christchurch Polytechnic in 1993 to fulfil his “lifelong dream” of becoming a nurse and began an internship at Waikato Hospital in 1996.

He moved to the UK in 1999, where he lived and worked for the next 21 years.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Family and friends in Christchurch paid their last respects to Barclay Mason, who died in the UK on December 12, 2020, from Covid-19.

“We often asked him to stay [in New Zealand]. He would say, ‘one day sis, when the time is right’,” Staps said.

As a nurse, Mason was a role model – always professional and caring.

When Covid-19 struck the UK, he requested to screen patients himself to “safeguard colleagues with young families”.

“He wanted to ensure they were protected,” she said.

Chris O’Brien-Smith knew ‘Barcs’ for more than 30 years and said he gave her “the most precious gift in the world”.

DANIEL ROBINSON AND SONS Friends and colleagues lined the streets to pay their respects before balloons which spelt his name were released.

“I would not be a mother without him,” she told the congregation.

She said their “unique family” had faced challenges, but they “only served to strengthen our bond”.

Meegan O’Brien said they were “two lesbians and a gay guy”, but “we did it proudly and our families supported us 100 per cent”.

She recounted memorable holidays to Spain and the Netherlands with Mason, as well as trips around England in his campervan, called Rocky.

Before his body was repatriated, a funeral service was held in the UK on January 12 and a video of the cortège was shown before the Christchurch memorial.

DANIEL ROBINSON AND SONS A haka is performed at Barclay Mason’s UK funeral.

The footage showed the procession being led by an NHS ambulance, while hundreds of friends and colleagues lined the streets, all wearing face masks.

The vehicles stopped outside the hospital where he worked and a haka was performed. It was met with a long applause.

A fundraising page was set up in the UK and more than £18,000 ($34,000) was donated.

In a statement, his family said: “We are forever grateful to Barc’s UK work colleagues, friends and former patients and our family and friends, who donated to the fundraiser which enabled us to bring him home.”