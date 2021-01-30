Covid-19: Officials reverse decision and grant man dying of brain cancer room in MIQ

Trevor Ponting is dying of brain cancer and trying to get home to New Zealand, but can't secure a space in managed isolation.

Officials have reversed an emergency MIQ decision and granted space to a terminally-ill New Zealander who wants to see his family before he dies.

Trev Ponting, 46, has brain cancer and has been given just months to live. On Friday, his family's application for an emergency spot in MIQ was denied, as it did not fit under the “serious risk to health” category.

On Saturday, in response to questions from Stuff, an MIQ spokeswoman said: “Mr Ponting’s application was reviewed today and approved."

No reason was given for why officials reversed their decision. The approval means Ponting, his wife Aiko and two children, 3-year-old Mia, and 18-month-old Toa will be able to stay in managed isolation.

Yvonne Ponting, who lives in Christchurch, said she was "absolutely elated" at the news, but also probably more scared than before.

“It’s sort of almost like, is this actually going to happen?" she said.

“We are desperate to get them all home.”

“We’re just as a family, I'm here with my eldest brother and my mum and my dad, and we’re just trying to contain ourselves, [it] is probably the best way to put it," Ponting said.

She said they would take a few minutes to celebrate and breathe, and then they would need to calm down and work out next steps.

"We are so grateful for all the support this has drummed up and we are just hopeful too that if there's anyone going through situations like this that they're handled with a bit more compassion," Ponting said.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins was not available to speak to Stuff on Saturday, and instead issued a short statement before the reversal was confirmed.

“I am aware of Trevor’s case and the distress this must be causing him and his family,” Hipkins said.

He said Covid-19 had caused “huge disruption” and that he was doing everything he could to balance compassion with the safety of New Zealanders.

National MP Simon Bridges confirmed he had been talking with Ponting's family on Saturday.

There are 150 MIQ rooms set aside for emergency allocation each fortnight.

However, an MIQ spokeswoman said on Saturday between 210 and 280 emergency allocation applications were processed each week.

The spokeswoman said there were no plans to add more spaces.

“A key constraint on adding new facilities is the essential workforce who care for returnees," she said.

On Friday, a spokeswoman said there was no guarantee a person fitting the emergency categories would get an allocation.

Ponting’s first application for an emergency room was denied on the same day it was confirmed Australian-based the Wiggles, a popular children's entertainment group, had secured MIQ tickets for their upcoming shows.

The group had faced missing their New Zealand shows after tickets were sold before MIQ spaces had been secured.

12 people from the group's crew have been granted vouchers for spaces left aside for contingencies.