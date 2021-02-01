Covid-19: No new Covid-19 in managed isolation or in the community

Cars queue up at the North Harbour pop up Covid testing station after two new community cases were uncovered

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation on Monday and none in the community.

The update comes after three community cases were announced last week – one in Northland and two in Auckland.

All three had returned from overseas and completed managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in central Auckland, where they all returned two negative Covid-19 tests before testing positive.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said all close contacts of the border-related cases had tested negative for Covid-19.

As of Monday, there are 69 active Covid-19 cases who are in quarantine.

On Monday, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said of the 349 Pullman guests who were at the managed isolation facility at the same time as the confirmed cases, 340 have tested negative.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Large queues formed last Monday in Marsden Point after a Northland woman tested positive.

Dr Bloomfield said five others, who have been isolating at home as part of a bubble, are being tested on Monday.

The other four guests were the two Auckland community cases and two young children who didn't require testing.

“It is encouraging to see all those negative results come through...and no evidence of any community transmission,” Bloomfield said,

Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins reminded New Zealanders to be kind and respect those who are isolating.

"It's never somebody's fault if they contract Covid-19. It is a virus.”

People who have been tested in relation to these recent cases have done as asked and should not be “vilified" for following health advice, the minister said.

ROSA WOODS Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Hipkins thanked all those who had been tested and isolated as part of the recent positive cases.

He also thanked the health workers.

In the last seven days, more than 45,000 tests have been processed, including 3017 tests on Sunday.

While it is a long weekend in the northern North Island due to Auckland Anniversary Day, a number of testing stations are still open in Auckland and Northland.

This includes four community testing centres open on Sunday in Auckland’s Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson and Otara, and a pop-up testing centre in Albany open 8am until midday on Sunday and Monday.

People continue to be encouraged to scan the Covid Tracer app, after one Auckland business was prosecuted for not displaying the QR code.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An investigation is underway as to how three people tested positive in the community after leaving the Pullman.

On Saturday, a number of interim measures were enforced for those in isolation at the Pullman while a review is undertaken into how the transmission occurred.

These include people having to stay in their rooms following their day 11/12 test until they return a negative result and are advised they can leave the facility, and undergoing a day five post-departure test and stay at home until they test negative.

Staff working at the Pullman are also required to have twice-weekly testing until February 14.