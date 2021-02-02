Critically ill dad and teenage son separated by MIQ application limbo

Glen Campbell is terminally ill and wants to see his son before he dies - but 19-year-old Jackson, who is returning from Australia on Friday, has no place in an MIQ facility.

Glen Campbell's health is deteriorating and he wants to see his 19-year-old son before he dies.

But officials say a letter from Campbell's doctor outlining the “worsening of his condition” is not enough to reach the threshold to grant his son, who is in Australia, an emergency managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) room.

MIQ officials have now asked Campbell to get more evidence of his prognosis and life expectancy.

Campbell now has to get more evidence of his prognosis and life expectancy.

The 46-year-old lives in Christchurch and told Stuff he spends most days in bed due to a lack of energy.

He has had heart problems since 2019, including three bypasses, along with multiple strokes, one just before Christmas.

He is also taking antibiotics for a bowel infection, has a cyst on his back, and the strokes have affected his vision.

The health problems have left him taking 37 tablets a day, and believes he has just months to live.

“I’m fading away very, very fast, I've lost all energy now. I can’t go out, I can't walk anywhere, I’m pretty much in bed now and things are just getting worse,” Campbell said.

He has not seen his son Jackson Rossiter-Campbell in five years, and with just days until the latter is due to fly from Cairns to New Zealand, he does not have a spot in MIQ.

Rossiter-Campbell said it would mean “the absolute world” to see his dad again.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Campbell says he has had heart problems since 2019, including three bypasses.

“I haven't cried in five years and I can tell you honestly, I would cry my eyes out if I saw him again.”

There are 150 rooms in MIQ that are kept for emergencies. Between October 30 and January 24, officials approved 37 per cent of emergency MIQ applications.

Authorities recently backtracked on a decision to deny a room to Trev Ponting, a Kiwi dying in Japan who wanted to see his family in New Zealand.

The emergency application

The family bought a Qantas ticket in November, but Campbell said Qantas did not release flight details, needed to book a spot in MIQ, until late December.

After that, they filed an emergency MIQ application – supported with a letter from Dr Jane Khaw, from Fendalton Medical Clinic.

“Glen suffers from chronic medical conditions,” she wrote. “His condition has been deteriorating and he is not for resuscitation.

“It would be appreciated if his son from Australia could return to New Zealand as soon as possible due to worsening of his condition.”

On Friday, the emergency allocation team told the family they had to ensure a fair and consistent process for those who apply.

“To progress your application, we will need evidence from the treatment provider which supplies prognosis and life expectancy.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Campbell’s health is deteriorating after heart problems and strokes.

The reply has left Campbell feeling like he has to keep “jumping through hoops”.

Both Campbell and his son were frustrated that while they were yet to secure a room, children’s entertainers The Wiggles were granted MIQ places.

“They’re only there to entertain little kids, I’m here as a 19-year-old stuck in Australia [and I] can't get over to New Zealand to see my dying dad,” Rossiter-Campbell said.

Emergency criteria

The first main category for an emergency MIQ place is when “a serious risk to health exists”.

An MIQ spokeswoman said this threshold is “extremely high”, and applications are considered case-by-case.

“We are sympathetic to the distressing situations people applying for an emergency allocation are in," the spokeswoman said. “These decisions are not easy ones to make.”

Despite only 150 rooms per fortnight set aside for emergency MIQ, 210 to 280 applications are processed per week.

When asked why prognosis and life expectancy are required, Stuff was told Campbell’s emergency allocation application was made under two categories, 2a and 2e.

“2e is for New Zealand citizens or residents entering New Zealand to visit a close relative who is dying, where timely travel is unlikely to be possible if the person books through managed isolation allocation system (MIAS),” she said.

“Even though the range of circumstances for emergency allocations was widened on December 4, and MIQ has been able to make around 150 rooms available per fortnight for those who need to travel urgently, these spaces are limited.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Covid-19 managed isolation facility at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport.

“We are sympathetic to the distressing situations people applying for an emergency allocation are in, but MIQ also needs to prioritise the applications to ensure they reflect the most urgent and time-critical situations.

“It is for this reason MIQ asks returnees applying under category 2e for a letter from a medical practitioner outlining the close relative’s terminal medical condition and life expectancy.

“We are conscious that people with terminal illnesses such as cancer can have a significant range in their prognosis, ranging from weeks to months or even years. In order to facilitate the most urgent visits while our facilities are full, we do need to ask this difficult question.”

Presently, the MIQ website is showing all regular spaces are booked until the end of May.