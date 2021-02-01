Covid-19: CCTV upgraded before more returnees allowed at Pullman

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirms no new community cases in the community or in MIQ and says no-one who catches Covid should be blamed.

CCTV cameras will be upgraded at the Pullman managed isolation facility before any new guests are allowed in.

The Pullman will be emptied around February 15 following three recent returnees testing positive for Covid-19 – after they left the isolation facility.

On Monday, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said CCTV across all managed isolation facilities was upgraded last year after people escaped.

Funding was put in to improve CCTV at all facilities, however the Pullman's cameras hadn't yet been upgraded.

Hipkins said the Pullman's cameras will now be upgraded before new returnees are allowed back in.

David White/Stuff CCTV will be upgraded at the Pullman in the wake of the community cases.

At this stage, the facility is only planned to be emptied temporarily while further investigations take place, with health and managed isolation officials try to address any issues.

The emptying of the facility will “give us the opportunity to give the facility a good deep clean”, Hipkins previously said.

“A thorough investigation will identify whether there are any additional measures that need to be put in place around that facility.”

Potential changes could include “the way exercise is managed” within the Pullman, Hipkins said.

Last year, the Government announced additional thermal CCTV cameras which automatically raise an alarm if someone attempts to break out of a facility.

The Government also said it would install CCTV in public and exercise areas, and in corridors to monitor whether people were moving between rooms.

All three of the latest community cases had returned from overseas and completed managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel, where they all returned two negative Covid-19 tests before testing positive.

On Monday, director-general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said all of their close or casual contacts had tested negative.

He was confident there had been no community spread.

An update is expected on Wednesday after environmental testing by ESR at the hotel, however they may never know how transmission occurred.

Bloomfield said a technical group met on Friday and said it is most likely to be a case of airborne transmission rather than surface.