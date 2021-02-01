Coronavirus: Vaccine nationalism 'a worry' for NZ - Helen Clark

In a press conference on Sunday, Ardern said the world could not afford to have “vaccine nationalism” right now.

New Zealanders should be worried about powerful countries dominating earlier access to Covid-19 vaccines, says former Prime Minister Helen Clark.

But vaccine hesitancy was the next big issue facing the nation in the coming months and years Clark, who co-chairs the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response set up by the World Health Organisation, told Stuff.

“Ideally we should have global agreement on priorities for vaccine roll-out, and we haven’t got that,” said Clark, who was speaking in Wellington on Monday.

“It is a worry; we are at the end of the supply line, and we have had a better outcome for pandemic management than many other countries and people might think ‘well, why do they need it’. But the reality is the Government’s got a duty to citizens to do the best it can to get us in the queue.”

Brussells has placed new restrictions on the export of Covid-19 vaccines made inside the European Union where member states need to authorise exports before vaccines are shipped out.

The move impacts the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, two of four vaccines in New Zealand’s portfolio.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has condemned the move as “wrong” while Clark said the rule was “concerning”.

But New Zealand was likely to be vaccinated using a “mix and match” of the vaccines on order, she said.

However, “getting a high-level of acceptance of the vaccine” was the next big hurdle.

“We need a high level of take-up, but we are operating in a fog of uncertainty as to how long vaccinations will work for, will they work against emerging variants and so on,” she said.

“I think the key message is that this is going to be around for the foreseeable future. We may need periodic vaccinations. The science is unclear. This is a long-haul.”

Meanwhile, many low-income countries had yet to administer a single vaccine.

“Of the over 90 million doses of vaccine administered around the world, just 55 out of all those millions have been administered in sub-Saharan Africa – and all of those were in one country, that is Guinea,” she said.

“It is unjust and thwarts pandemic control. If some countries are vaccinated, they are still at risk if the pandemic holds sway elsewhere.”

The panel’s second report released this month expressed regret at the unequal distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, saying the “blossoming of hope” following the quick development of vaccines had been “blighted by the manifest inequity in plans for vaccine rollout”.

Its third report would be released in May, Clark said.