Covid-19: The 'emotional weight' of crunching coronavirus case numbers

When Dr Ashley Bloomfield stands up at 1pm and announces the latest Covid-19 cases, “hundreds” of hands have helped provide the update.

For ESR’s data and informatics team, it’s a public display of their work.

Team leader Andrew Crooke watches these updates feeling humbled and terrified at the same time. The data has been thrice checked by the team of five, but it’s still a daunting experience because the numbers aren’t just numbers, they represent lives lost and illness.

“Although we do this year-round for a number of diseases, Covid-19 data does hold a lot of emotional weight,” Crooke said.

“We always remember that we are dealing with numbers that indicate death and infection with a serious disease, and that does have an emotional impact on us.”

To date, New Zealand has recorded 2303 confirmed and probable cases – of these, 25 have died and 69 remain active.

Collating the data behind the pandemic isn’t as simple as updating a spreadsheet. The data passes through a number of hands via a structured and streamlined system. The type of data analysed also bends to the different needs of public health experts.

ESR/Supplied Dr Ashley Bloomfield with ESR's data and informatics team lead Andrew Crookes.

“The data is only as useful as what our experts can do with it,” Crooke said. “[The Ministry of Health] need data to analyse. They tell us what they need, how they need it, and we design and implement the systems and pipelines they require to deliver what they need.”

Once a swab has been taken at a testing centre or GP, it’s sent to a laboratory for analysis, then, if positive, to ESR for additional testing. At the same time, the positive results are fed into the centralised surveillance databases called EpiSurv and Eclair, which help inform the Ministry of Health’s decision-making process.

“We take great care with the numbers. If they are off, it influences the decisions made by those who rely on our data.”

Crooke described EpiSurv as an important line of defence in the fight to eliminate Covid-19. It also holds and monitors data for numerous other diseases to act as an alert system for the Ministry of Health should infections rise or fall in the community.

“If the vaccine is our weapon to defeat Covid-19, EpiSurv is one of our largest shields to protect us from the virus in the interim.”

Eclair was established solely to monitor Covid-19 infections. In collaboration with Auckland software company Sysmex, the national clinical data repository was installed and running in just four weeks. This kind of implementation would normally take months.

The system works to collect Covid-19 test reports from all lab facilities.

“Nothing happens without considerable consultation,” Crooke said. “Creating something for people involves co-creating it with those people. Then you have something that will work for them.”

Before these systems were operating at-pace, the workroom at ESR was buzzing.

“In the beginning, with us all in one room, every time the numbers came through, the room would erupt with noise.”

Crooke described those times as “super intense”. The flow of data is now reliable and works like “clockwork”.

The data and informatics team at ESR, largely based in Porirua, Wellington, is just one of the many teams working tirelessly behind the scenes. Other teams in the genome sequencing department and diagnostics labs have had their work in the spotlight in the past.

“There will always be a hundred people behind the scenes for every person in the spotlight.

“We are really happy to see any of our team praised for their work, from testing to genomics.”

Crooke explained his team doesn’t do the work for the “kudos”, but they deserve the recognition. The long shifts creeping into the early hours are for the good of New Zealanders.

“I am incredibly proud of the work they are doing and couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with.”

Crooke brushed off the suggestion that his team members are number-crunching heroes. “People in my team would never call themselves heroes, but they are great at what they do," he said.

Instead, they are simply aware of the importance of their work and what it means to New Zealand during the pandemic.

“There are people all over New Zealand, from those doing the contract tracing, to those picking up the ‘business as usual’ work of those on the Covid response, who deserve to pat themselves on the back.”