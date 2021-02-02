Covid-19: Wastewater tests show no traces of virus in community

Samples taken from wastewater in Whangārei, Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch show no signs of Covid-19 community transmission, but one expert is calling for these tests to expand and continue.

“[It] may just be that people who are carrying the disease didn’t go to the toilet over that time frame or the point samples didn’t collect the Covid-containing sample or ... the technology isn't 100 per cent accurate,” said University of Otago geneticist Professor Neil Gemmell​.

The samples were collected from Auckland’s North Shore, west Auckland and central Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua and Christchurch on January 25, and Whangārei on January 26. All samples have come back negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Intensive sampling was ramped up in the upper North Island following the detection of the Northland community case and subsequent Auckland cases, all of whom tested positive after leaving managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel.

“The results we’ve had would support the fact that this event was contained," said ESR science lead Dr Brent Gilpin.

But these results shouldn't dissuade people from seeking Covid-19 tests if they're showing symptoms, warns Gilpin.

“Anyone who is symptomatic or thinks they may have been exposed to an infected person must get tested regardless of the sewage testing results.”

There are limitations to this test.

SUPPLIED/Stuff ESR continues to analyse wastewater samples around the country for traces of SARS-CoV-2.

“Highly infectious individuals can shed billions of viruses which means it is possible to detect in wastewater the presence of just a few infected individuals, but testing can’t exclude the possibility of one or two infectious individuals,” Gilpin said.

“[There’s] a billion litres of sewage a day, not everyone ... uses the bathroom [every day]. [You] always have the chance you're going to miss people.”

Some recovered cases may have the virus detected in stools for weeks.

On rare occasions, false positives and false negatives may emerge. False positives aren’t a concern for Gilpin because of the low level of cases in New Zealand, but false negatives may present an issue.

“You might [have] cases in the community but you don’t pick them up in the sewage. That's always going to be a possibility ... We can't test all of the sewage.”

ESR ESR science leader​ Dr Brent Gilpin said the lastest wastewater results show the Covid-19 threat in Northland was contained.

If there were 100 community cases, Gilpin had no doubt traces of SARS-CoV-2 would be picked up in sewage samples. If there were just five cases, though, the likelihood of them being detected was around 50 per cent.

Conducting multiple tests may “weed” out those issues, as the chance of getting the same mistake from multiple tests is relatively low, Gemmell explained.

While the lack of positive samples in the latest batch of analysis was good news, Gemmell sees the need for wider surveillance testing to continue.

“They are very valuable [tests],” he said. “[It] gives the health professionals some further information to help target their investigations.

“[It] wouldn’t hurt to have major populations and transit centres within the country being managed.”

Gemmell, who works alongside ESR in the wastewater testing space, described these tests as a safety net below a trapeze act at the circus – the professionals don’t usually need it, but if they fall, it is good to have one.

Supplied University of Otago geneticist Professor Neil Gemmell sees the need for ongoing wastewater Covid-19 testing nationwide.

This testing regime is just an additional layer of protection, another tool in the country's Covid-19 response toolkit. Ramping it up nationwide would require a significant additional capacity.

At present, ESR is conducting weekly wastewater testing for all the 32 managed isolation and quarantine facilities. The Jet Park Hotel, the Auckland quarantine facility, consistently produces positive samples.

Additional samples from Northland sites are being analysed this week to confirm there aren’t any unrecognised community outbreaks. If positive samples are returned in places that have no confirmed cases, ESR informs the Ministry of Health who then investigates.

Moving forward, Gilpin wants to see these tests become reactionary – deployed when community cases are detected, like how a fire brigade rapidly responds to blazes. He supports setting up systems nationwide that can be used to go out and sample wastewater at the hundreds of plants around the country at a moment’s notice.

“[They’ll be] best deployed as an ongoing development, and as we refine and understand more, and really see where we can use it.”

The tests, which can sensitively detect traces of the virus, use 24-hour composite samples – a combination of 24 portions collected at equal time intervals over 24 hours. The analysis takes an additional two or so days.

This type of analysis has been used across the globe during the pandemic. Samples taken from two northern cities in Italy in December 2019 showed traces of the virus. This suggests Covid-19 was present in the community before the first case was formally identified.

As vaccines are deployed and travel bubbles inflated, these tests can be adapted to suit. Gilpin explained they will be act as monitors for cases who haven't had suitable protection from vaccines, and if the borders open to tourists, they can focus on testing wastewater from popular tourist locations.