Coronavirus: Vaccine hesitancy will fade as more information comes to light - experts

The basic argument is that nobody is dying of Covid in New Zealand- whereas in many other countries, the last time someone died was in the past 24 hours.

The nearly one million New Zealanders who are hesitant about vaccinations should have their fears eased as more information about Covid-19 vaccinations comes to light, experts say.

New Zealand has pre-purchase agreements for four Covid-19 vaccines, with varying efficacy rates and the number of people who need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity is not yet known. The Ministry of Health plans to immunise 70 per cent of the population but the figure could go up or down as more information comes in.

Vaccine hesitancy should not be a problem considering “we are not rushing; we have time to ... give feedback and dispel myths”, Malaghan Institute of Medical Research director Professor Graham Le Gros said.

That included concerns about adverse reactions to the virus.

123rf About 20 per cent of New Zealanders may be hesitant about being vaccinated, according to Ministry of Health research. (File photo)

Michael Baker, professor of public health at Otago University, said vaccine hesitancy wouldn’t necessarily stop people accepting a vaccine when it became available, and wasn’t a concern as the number of people getting vaccinated had increased over the last two decades.

“Typically that group [vaccine hesitant people] decreases quite rapidly when there is a vaccine that is brought out successfully.”

Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers were a “small minority”.

Most vaccines would provide some protection from transmission “but the degree of protection is not certain and that affects how much we rely on herd immunity”, he said.

However, vaccines in development had exceeded expectations.

“Vaccines are far more effective than people imagined. There is a reasonable chance we will get here [to herd immunity], it will just take a while. There is still a huge argument for prioritising border workers and then vulnerable groups to protect them as well as the general population.”

Auckland University vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris​ said it was difficult to make any assumptions, but the data was promising.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland University vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says most people will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

“Certainly the fact that we are likely to be able to, a certain extent, reduce and prevent transmission, looks very likely, but we don’t have the data yet,” she said.

“It will prevent most if not all cases appearing and potentially prevent them becoming infected at all.”

However, “most people” would need to be vaccinated in order to meet herd immunity.

Dr Nikki Turner, director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre​ director, said everyone who was at-risk of the virus needed to be vaccinated.

"At this stage we can't give a figure for herd immunity,” she said. “At the moment we need the vaccine to focus on all those that are at risk.”

That included border staff and managed isolation and quarantine workers. Border workers would not be vaccine hesitant, she said.

The Ministry would vaccinate border and managed isolation and quarantine workforce and the people they live with within the first three weeks of a vaccine arriving in New Zealand, a spokesperson said.

“These frontline workers have been protecting our country from this global pandemic during the past year and protecting them, and those who share their households, is a priority for us.

“The best protection for everyone in New Zealand is to protect those who are most at risk of infection and their household contacts. That’s why we are also reviewing the evidence for additional risk faced by Māori and Pacific peoples in relation to infection and transmission, more serious illness and death, and cultural, social and economic impacts,” they said.

“According to previous research, around 20 per cent of New Zealanders may be hesitant about being vaccinated. We’re using this data to help our planning of the Covid-19 vaccines and expect to be able to make it available once this work is complete.”

Medsafe's Medicine Assessment Advisory Committee will soon decide whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine.