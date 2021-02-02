Covid-19: Four cases of coronavirus in managed isolation, one historical

People have been on high alert after three community cases of Covid-19 were announced last week. (File photo)

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

All are in managed isolation.

The cases come from the United Kingdom, the United States, and India.

RNZ A returnee in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel believes the system is robust and well policed, with guest restricted to their rooms unless they're sporting a wristband that shows they've tested negative for Covid-19.

All are in managed isolation in Auckland, bar the United States case, which is in Christchurch and has been deemed a historical case.

Last week, three community cases were discovered – one in Northland and two in Auckland.

All three had the highly contagious South African variant of the coronavirus.

They had all tested negative twice while in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in central Auckland, but tested positive after their release.

Of the 349 Pullman guests who were at the managed isolation facility at the same time as the cases, 347 have now returned negative test results.

The Ministry of Health said it is awaiting the results of two people.

“These are encouraging results,” the ministry said in a release.

“We thank all of the returnees, staff and close contacts who have tested and self-isolated until they received a negative test result.”

Transmission within MIQ

The Ministry of Health also revealed as of February 1, five returnees and five staff members in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) had been infected with coronavirus within the facilities.

It said the returnees and staff were infected in seven “events” across five facilities.

They happened in Rydges Auckland, Pullman Auckland, the Sudima Christchurch Airport, Crowne Plaza Christchurch and Jet Park, Auckland’s quarantine facility.

It said all of these cases have previously been publicly reported.

A Rydges Auckland hotel worker was infected on August 16, 2020.

On September 12, 2020, a nurse at Jet Park was infected with Covid-19.

Two workers at Sudima Christchurch Airport were infected by international mariners on October 23, 2020.

A Defence Force worker was infected at Jet Park on November 6, 2020.

On September 18, 2020, a returnee at Crowne Plaza Christchurch was infected with the virus.

Three returnees on January 22, 2021, were infected with the South African variant while at the Pullman Auckland.

On January 26, 2021, a returnee became infected with the UK variant, which was linked back to an Australian flight.

The ministry also said one previously reported case had recovered, meaning the total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 72.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases is 1951.