Covid-19: Kiwi nurse in Ireland will feel 'much safer' after vaccine, but until then she's vulnerable

A Kiwi nurse working in Ireland is nervously waiting for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“It has been more scary with the rapid rise [of infections],” expatriate Christine O’Connor, 65, said. “The main area of concern is when [I will] get the Covid-19 vaccine.”

When O’Connor spoke with Stuff she was still waiting to get the jab, she is hoping to receive it on February 13.

“I never thought I would be anxious to get a vaccine. [I] am aware how vulnerable I am every day seeing patients and being in the company of fellow workers.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: UK bans incoming flights from Dubai, Emirates suspends all services

* UK to bring in NZ-style hotel quarantine for travellers from 30 countries

* Covid-19: EU regulator authorises AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults

* Covid-19: Expat upskills to launch new business in Northern Ireland lockdown



“I will feel much safer after I receive the vaccine.”

O’Connor, a GP practice nurse, is originally from Westport and has lived in Dublin’s County Wicklow for 40 years.

Ireland began its vaccination roll out for its second group of frontline health workers in December. Vaccinations for staff at GP practices began on January 16.

Two vaccines have been approved for use by the European Commission – the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine.

O’Connor said the country is pinning its hopes on the vaccine and is aware they can’t live with restrictions forever.

Supplied Kiwi expat Christine O'Connor works as a nurse in the Republic of Ireland, and has been waiting to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Since December, Ireland has been living under level five restrictions – schools are closed, only essential services are allowed to operate, and childcare is only available to vulnerable children and children of essential workers. People are being asked to stay home and only travel for work, education or other essential purposes. Exercise is only permitted within 5km of home.

“I would swim throughout the year, including winter,” O’Connor said. “But due to lockdown, and not being able to travel over 5kms, I am missing this. Fortunately I live within 5km of some amenities [so] I can keep active.”

Lockdown has been difficult for O’Connor who lives with her partner and daughter. Because she works in a high-risk environment, she hasn’t seen her grandchildren in a long time. She’s also going to miss the birth of another grandchild in Australia, and doesn’t know when she will be able to see her 87-year-old mother in New Zealand.

“Like many other [New Zealanders] who chose to live overseas being able to return home every two [to] three years has been a privilege I have always been able to enjoy throughout the year.”

For the last year, O’Connor’s days at work have consisted of wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), monitoring patients’ temperatures, and calling patients to advise them not to come into the practice unless it’s necessary.

“Working throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland as a GP practice nurse has not been easy. Since March 9 we have been on Covid mode.”

As routine appointments, surgeries and screening programmes were cancelled and immunocompromised staff stayed home, administration tasks filled O’Connor’s schedule, and she’s picked up additional hours to cover absences.

“The workload of referring people for testing has become unmanageable. We have stopped referring ... due to the overload.”

She said the latest outbreak in Ireland – that saw the country go from having one of the lowest infection rates to one of the highest – was “more frightening” than the situation at the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Government reported an additional 879 infections and 101 deaths.