Covid-19: Three cases of coronavirus in managed isolation, one deemed historical

Three cases of coronavirus, one of which was deemed historical, were detected in managed isolation on Wednesday. (File photo)

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

All are in managed isolation – one in Auckland, one in Christchurch, and one on a ship.

There are no new community cases.

One case has been deemed historical.

One of the cases had travelled to New Zealand via Singapore, another from the United States.

The historical case, who had travelled on the ship, was from Indonesia.

The Ministry of Health said they did not leave the ship prior to being tested, and were tested so they could leave it.

It said two of Tuesday’s four cases had been reclassified as under investigation, as they are likely to be historical cases which may have previously been reported overseas.

The ministry said twelve previously reported cases had recovered, meaning the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 61.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases is 1952.

The latest coronavirus case numbers were released ahead of a Medsafe vaccine announcement at 2:45pm.

The prime minister will announce whether New Zealand medicines regulator Medsafe has approved the first vaccine the Government has on order.

Should Medsafe grant approval, the legal hurdles to importing and distributing the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines will have been cleared. This is the first vaccine to go through the approvals process.

If Medsafe doesn't approve the vaccine, it will almost certainly be on safety grounds. It may request more information.