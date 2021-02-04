Covid-19: People linked to Auckland cases wait days for results, have to be retested

A number of people told to get tested because they had been to the same locations as two new Covid-19 cases in Auckland had to be retested when no records of their results could be found days later.

Silverdale Medical Centre executive manager Ranyani Perera told Stuff staff received about a dozen calls from people tested at Victor Eaves Park pop-up site, in Ōrewa, last Thursday or Friday who hadn’t received results up to four days later.

She said nurses could typically use people's National Health Index (NHI) number to look up their results, but no test results could be found for some patients so the medical centre organised for them to get a second test with a GP.

Among those who faced delays, was a Silverdale woman, who was at Pak’nSave Silverdale around the time it was visited last week by the father and daughter who tested positive for coronavirus after leaving a managed isolation facility.

Healthline gave her a priority code, which meant her test should have been processed with urgency due to her being considered a “casual plus contact”.

After being tested on Thursday, January 28, she was told to expect her result via text within 12 and 24 hours.

However, by the end of Friday, she had still not heard anything.

Stuff Multiple Ōrewa residents who were tested for Covid-19 at the pop-up centre at Victor Eaves Park on Thursday did not get their results sent to them.

The woman, who works in banking but did not want to be named, said while she was lucky to be able to work from home, she was anxious she would have to miss out on her family’s long Auckland Anniversary weekend plans with friends, including BBQs and a trip to the zoo.

“It seemed everyone was getting them [test results] overnight. I thought ‘surely I’ll wake up on Saturday morning and have a text,’ but alas, no.”

She continued to isolate at home, which was disappointing, she said, especially due to the “great weather”.

By Monday, she had still not heard anything, so she called her GP, Waitematā DHB, Healthline, Lab Tests, and Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS), but none were able to give her the results.

She later saw a social media post from someone in the same position as her, who had managed to get their results from ARPHS.

After calling ARPHS again, she received a call back saying her test was negative and that they hadn’t contacted her because they didn’t have her number – despite her providing it and staff repeating it back to her at the testing centre.

Stuff There were long queues surrounding Orewa’s Victor Eaves Park where a pop-up station was located last week following news two people with coronavirus visited several Hibiscus Coast shops.

While acknowledging human error was unavoidable sometimes, she believed there was a flaw in the system, and that those who received tests at a pop-up centre should be given a card with information on who to call if they didn’t get their results within the given timeframe.

“Selfishly, I wanted my test results, so I could go out. But you’ve potentially got this whole community of people who [authorities are] wanting to isolate five days later.

“If I wasn’t a good citizen and the risk was higher, I would have potentially been walking around Auckland all long weekend with Covid.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) said the typical turnaround for results was 24-48 hours, but they could take up to five days when there is a surge in demand.

“Sometimes delays do occur. This can happen in a range of circumstances, for instance when a contact phone number is not provided or is recorded incorrectly.

“When an error is identified, our team works quickly to alert the referring GP and/or Community Testing Centre where the test was taken and contact the person who had the test taken to inform them of their negative test result. In most cases, this is done within a few hours.”