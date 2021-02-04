Critically ill dad can say goodbye to son, after teen was granted emergency MIQ spot

A critically ill Christchurch man who could “drop dead any day” will be able to see his son for the first time in five years after he was granted an emergency spot in a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) hotel.

Glen Campbell said he had tears in his eyes when he was told his son Jackson Rossiter-Campbell can fly to New Zealand from Australia on Friday.

The pair now hope the 19-year-old gets a place in a Christchurch hotel so they can talk through the security fencing.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Glen Campbell hopes he will be able to see his son soon.

Campbell, 46, has had three heart bypasses since 2019 and takes 37 tablets a day. He has also suffered multiple strokes, including one just before Christmas.

Rossiter-Campbell booked his flight last year but officials required further evidence of his dad’s prognosis and life expectancy before allowing him an emergency spot in MIQ accommodation.

He said he has had constant nerves as he awaited the decision but on Wednesday received his managed isolation allocation voucher, meaning he can take his flight.

“I'm over the moon. I’m so happy and so grateful,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch dad Glen Campbell’s health has deteriorated after heart problems and strokes.

“I've been panicking, if I'm going to come or not. It's really important, I can actually say my final goodbyes.”

Campbell, who has four children, said he could not believe the news.

“I had tears in my eyes,” he said. “It means everything to me, because I haven't seen him for five years.

“To spend the last part of my life with him will just be amazing.”

He said his health is so bad he could die suddenly at any moment.

“The doctor said to me today that I could drop dead any day. It would be my heart giving way.

“Fingers crossed they keep him (Jackson) here in Christchurch, so I can see him between the fences.”

Between January 11 and 24, 200 emergency allocation applications were approved.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Covid-19 managed isolation facility at the Sudima Hotel, near Christchurch Airport.

Eighty-three were for NZ citizens or residents who were overseas but wanted to visit a close relative who is dying.

The following approvals were also granted:

NZ citizen or resident with serious risk to health (40).

NZ citizen or resident to provide critical care for a dependent (23).

Critical worker for delivering a critical public or health service (22).

NZ citizen or resident unable to legally remain in their current location (21).

To provide care and protection to a child (9).

Travel required for National security / interest or law enforcement reasons (2).

An MIQ spokeswoman said places in managed isolation are “currently extremely limited due to high demand”.

“There is a very restrictive emergency allocation criteria,” she said.

“This is a last resort option and the threshold is very high. Applications are only granted when they meet the threshold and when rooms are available.”