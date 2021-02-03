Government must maintain transparency around vaccines, law professor says

Experts say the provisional approval for a Covid-19 vaccine should reassure New Zealanders.

But the Government needs to respond immediately and transparently should any severe side-effects emerge in order to maintain that confidence, a law professor says.

On Wednesday, it was announced medicines regulator Medsafe had granted provisional approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be used in New Zealand. It is the first Covid-19 jab approved in this country.

Oded Balilty/AP Medsafe has given provisional approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be used in New Zealand.

Professor Claire Breen, from the faculty of law at the University of Waikato, said the agency had provided a concise explanation of the measures taken to ensure the vaccines were safe.

That should provide New Zealanders with strong reassurance but many people would still have concerns about the safety of the vaccines, Breen said, given the speed at which the vaccines were developed and the technology involved.

She said any “reports of severe side-effects need to be responded to immediately and transparently. What the Government needs to do now is to avoid confirming any reasons people might have for not trusting a vaccine.”

Medsafe group manager Chris James said on Wednesday that the process for approval had been rigorous. He said side-effects known so far were minor.

“There are three key aspects assessed: the effectiveness of the vaccine, the safety data (both determined by clinical study results), and finally manufacturing data,” James said.

“All the data is considered and we then complete a benefit risk assessment, which allows us to balance the benefits of the vaccine against any known risks such as side-effects.

“We have determined there may be some minor side-effects such as a painful arm and headaches – these are not uncommon in other vaccines.”

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlines who will get the provisionally approved Covid-19 vaccine first.

Dr Fran Priddy, clinical evaluation director from the Malaghan Institute of Medical Science, said the provisional approval from Medsafe was important, since it assured New Zealanders the regulators would be frequently reviewing new safety data as it became available.

“They need to make sure there is additional long-term safety and vaccine stability data in order to provide full authorisation,” Priddy, who is clinical director of Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand, said.

“It is important to remember that this vaccine has not been fully tested in some populations such as children under age 16, pregnant women or some immuno-compromised groups, so more clinical trial data is needed for these groups.”

It should be reassuring that millions of people in other countries had been given the vaccine, adding to the safety information that New Zealand was able to review for approval, Priddy said.

It was not certain the Covid-19 vaccines, such as the Pfizer product, would prevent all transmission of the virus but it was likely they would reduce it.

The Pfizer vaccine had been shown to be 95 per cent effective and to prevent symptomatic Covid-19 disease, as well as severe disease and hospitalisation.