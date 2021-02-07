Covid-19: We've modelled thousands of outbreak scenarios to show the difference everyone using the Covid tracer app makes

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins says NZ's tracer app use over summer has been woeful. (Video first published on December 29, 2020)

Scanning QR codes and activating bluetooth on the Covid Tracer app will help blunt future community outbreaks. Stuff data journalists Felippe Rodrigues and Kate Newton explain how.

When there’s a baby under one arm, your phone is at the bottom of your bag and you’re already late for work, it can feel like your turn to take a pass on the Covid Tracer app.

People checking in with the official app - and using its bluetooth function - is the centrepiece of the Government's strategy to respond to a community outbreak of Covid-19. It's supposed to expedite the contact-tracing process, curtailing the spread of the virus and reducing the likelihood and duration of a lockdown period.

But it's clear most people are not motivated to use the app until the spectre of a possible outbreak surges back into view.

More than 2.5 million people have downloaded the app since it was launched in May 2020, but the proportion of the population aged 15 or older actually actively scanning did not surpass 0.5 per cent until last year’s August cluster and subsequent Auckland lockdown.

At the height of the ensuing alert level restrictions, use peaked at 25 per cent of the population. But by the time the whole country was back to level 1, it had plummeted back to less than 10 per cent.

After a central Auckland retail worker contracted the virus in mid-November, use nudged a little higher, to about 13 per cent.

TOM LEE/STUFF Reaction from members of the public following Covid-19 being detected in Hamilton.

By Christmas, we were back to our bad habits. Despite jam-packed malls and supermarkets, only 3 per cent of the population actually used the app on Christmas Eve.

The latest spike in use occurred in the last two weeks, after a Northland woman who had recently completed managed isolation was diagnosed. The number of people actively scanning codes rose to about 16 per cent, while people activating the bluetooth function nearly doubled, to 25 per cent of the population.

But once again, as the latest Covid scare fades, so does use of the app. By Thursday this week, 13 per cent were scanning and 22 per cent had the bluetooth function activated.

The lull that follows each spike undermines the potency of the app. When we return to the average of the last few months - around 8 per cent - the scale of any future outbreak gets larger. More people will be infected. A lockdown is likely to go on for longer. And more people may die.

But exactly how much worse would it be? Drawing on research by Te Pūnaha Matatini (TPM) and modelling hundreds of thousands of different scenarios, Stuff has generated a picture of three different outbreaks.

In the first, app use is low - reflecting the average to date.

In the second, app use is average; between 40 and 60 per cent of the adult population - still well above the rates seen immediately after recent Covid scares.

In the third, app use is high - about 80 per cent - which is far higher than anything achieved to date and “the most optimistic scenario”, according to TPM principal investigator Michael Plank.

Dr Plank, a University of Canterbury statistics professor, says two things contribute to how successful contact-tracing can act as a circuit-breaker.

“One is the number of contacts that can be traced. The other is how long it takes. Digital contact-tracing and use of the app helps both of those things.”

To mimic how widespread app usage is, Stuff’s model uses the delay between people becoming infected to them being notified and going into isolation.

We’ve assumed - based on a paper Dr Plank and his colleagues published last August - that high app usage creates only a short delay (an average of 0.5 days), because most contacts can be notified automatically. Medium usage - the high-water mark in New Zealand so far - creates a delay of two days. Low usage means the delay is even longer (an average of three days).

The three scenarios combine statistical modelling alongside incidents and policy responses that have already occurred in this country. For instance, Stuff’s model takes into account that as case numbers during an outbreak climb, alert levels will change. In each case, the key variable is how effective contact-tracing is - representing how much people are using the app.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A QR code at the entrance to Merivale Mall in Christchurch.

Low usage

Rewind the clock to the diagnosis of this year’s Northland case. In some ways, this case was an anomaly - not even the woman’s husband has tested positive, suggesting she had a low viral load and was never especially infectious.

With low use of the app the chances of the outbreak stopping at 10 or fewer cases - just the source case and their immediate family, maybe - is less than one in four. Three-quarters of the time in this scenario, the outbreak will grow to more than 100 cases.

So let’s say New Zealand doesn’t dodge this bullet - our app usage around this time was about 8 per cent. Health officials have said the Northland woman visited more than 30 locations and had casual contact with about 600 people - only 187 of whom received app notifications.

Those people go into isolation but it takes the other 400 or so contacts a day or two to see the list of locations and visit a testing station. In the meantime, one of them has already been to a barbecue - ignoring a tickle in their throat. There are lots of friends there, the music’s loud, people are drinking; and so there’s lots of shouting and getting up close to people to be heard.

Of the 20 people at that barbecue, three get infected - and the cases grow from there.

The average number of cases in this low-use scenario is about 139. Roughly one in 50 times, cases will exceed 500. In an outbreak of that size, 30 people will get sick and four people will die.

Three-quarters of the time, the low-use scenario triggers a full level 4 lockdown, which lasts 36 days on average.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Large queues form at a Covid-19 testing station in Whangārei following news of a community case in Northland in mid-January 2021.

Medium usage

A worker at a managed isolation facility is infected, possibly through using a shared lift in the hotel. They’ve just had their regular test and so it’s a couple of days before they develop symptoms and realise something is amiss.

In the meantime, they’ve had lunch with a friend at a small café. The friend and a café worker are both infected and the outbreak spreads from there. About half the people who visited the café scanned in or had bluetooth switched on though - they quickly get a notification and immediately isolate.

As the secondary cases are diagnosed, more people receive notifications and do the same. The cases still grow, but on average, the outbreak tops out at 130 cases.

The chances of a really large outbreak - more than 500 cases - more than halve in this scenario, to one in 125 times.

A lockdown lasting 36 days on average still happens three-quarters of the time, but it’s more likely to be level 3 only (three out of 10 times) - and level 4 is a day shorter on average.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Testing staff swab a Port Nelson staff member at the Covid-19 testing site.

High usage

A port worker contracts the virus from an unknown source. The worker is asymptomatic but the virus gets picked up as part of routine testing for high-risk workers.

However, the worker has already visited several locations before they test positive. With high tracer app use, though, most people who are casual contacts of the initial case get a notification within a day of the case being confirmed.

The number of people infected still climbs for a few days but with more people in isolation, sooner, the peak is smaller.

The average outbreak is about 115 cases. A third of the time, total cases peak at fewer than 50, avoiding a level 3 or 4 lockdown. When a lockdown does happen, it’s a day shorter on average than the medium or low-use scenarios and there’s less time spent in level 4: eight days on average compared to 11 days in a scenario where app use is low.

Importantly, cases exceed 500 only once every 333 times. With smaller outbreaks, the likelihood of death or hospitalisation decreases.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF The Covid Tracer app’s Bluetooth function was rolled out in late 2020.

Research supports Stuff’s simulations

App use alone won’t eliminate most outbreaks - under all of our simulated scenarios cases still increased - but it’s clear from both our simulation and the academic research that it does make a difference to the total number of cases, the likelihood of a big outbreak that could result in multiple deaths, and how long it takes to flatten the curve again.

In the paper Dr Plank and his TPM colleagues published last August, their modelling also showed the benefits of using a digital contact tracing system.

One of the crucial measures of whether an outbreak is under control or not is the effective reproduction number, or R, which states how many new infections each case creates. Once R is less than 1, the outbreak will begin to dwindle.

The researchers benchmarked app uptake and the R number against manual contact-tracing only, and determined that digital tracing would slow the speed of Covid’s spread.

With manual contact-tracing only, R was about 1.55.

Assuming infected people were being quarantined very effectively, a 40 per cent uptake rate (people using the app), without any bluetooth, knocked the R value back to 1.47 - an improvement, but only a small one. With bluetooth, it dropped further, to 1.40.

If 80 per cent of people were scanning codes and using the bluetooth function, R dropped to 1.12 - very close to the elimination zone. The researchers estimated that 90 per cent of outbreaks would be eliminated in that scenario, though population measures such as lockdowns would still be necessary to be certain of that.

Most of the time, actual use of the app has been “a long, long way away” from any of the modelled scenarios, Dr Plank says - even the most pessimistic ones.

He was encouraged by the huge uptake of bluetooth since the latest case but says it’s concerning that people only use the app when there is an imminent risk of an outbreak.

“That's a human foible that we’re battling against.

“It’s really important that people keep up that level of scanning and keep bluetooth going.”

It’s “too late” to start scanning after a case has already been identified, he says.

“We need the information from a week [beforehand] to be able to track down those contacts.”

Until a vaccine is widely available in New Zealand, further community cases are inevitable. The Covid Tracer app and the people using it remain an important line of defence, Dr Plank says.

If someone infected with Covid has a comprehensive digital diary recorded on the app, that information can be made available to contact tracers immediately, to help them determine close contacts and start alerting people who need to isolate, Dr Plank says.

“If you have to go through the process of an interview, working out exactly who was there - that all adds time, and that’s potentially time when those people could be passing the virus on.”

That’s important not just for the functioning of the economy and society, but also health outcomes for the most severely affected people.

The smaller New Zealand can keep its outbreaks, the fewer people who get severely ill and the fewer people who die.