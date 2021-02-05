Covid-19: Cases in acute mental health ward closed it to admissions during height of coronavirus outbreak

Three staffers and a patient in a Bay of Plenty mental health ward tested positive at the height of coronavirus, in early 2020 (file photo).

A cluster of Covid-19 infection that started with a cattle conference prompted an outbreak and lockdown in a Bay of Plenty mental health ward.

Three staffers and a patient in the district health board's acute mental health ward tested positive over a seven-week period at the height of outbreak, a paper in the New Zealand Medical Journal says.

The ward clamped down: new patients went to neighbouring hospitals, and staffers volunteered to remain in a ward bubble.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlines who will get the provisionally approved Covid-19 vaccine first.

While the outbreak was linked to a known cluster – the Hereford Cattle Conference in Queenstown – health experts haven't been able to pin down how the last two cases were infected.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: How Atawhai Assisi rest home stopped the spread of Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Report on aged-care clusters reveals how virus got in to facilities

* Coronavirus: Care centre linked to one of two large Auckland Covid-19 clusters



But the outbreak stopped at four, said a paper penned by Bay of Plenty DHB staffers.

“No further linked cases have been identified despite extensive contact tracing as well as surveillance testing of the staff and patients connected to the mental health ward.”

It’s likely the virus spread in the ward, the paper said, and “two staff members who had been symptomatic could potentially be the missing link”.

“[The mental health service] had to take difficult decisions: the ward was closed to new admissions, and an agreement with neighbouring hospitals to re-direct admissions was put in place.

“Facing a potential staff shortage, a ‘ward bubble’ was created to ensure business continuity. Staff volunteered to work in the ward bubble while being isolated from their household members.”

Libby Wilson/Stuff During the outbreak, the ward was closed to new patients and staffers worked in a “ward bubble” (file photo).

The ward was closed to new patients on April 17, 2020, according to a timeline with the article, and two days later the ward bubble was created.

But there were multiple challenges, and the staffers involved wrote about their experience to help other health professionals.

It was a struggle to settle on roles and responsibilities in the ward's outbreak management team.

“As this outbreak involved multiple areas of uncertainty (new disease, missing link) in a complex and vulnerable setting (mental health ward), this lack of clarity was a significant hindrance to an effective response.”

The extra demand for contact tracing meant teams had to be scaled up fast, the authors said, and some work was assigned to a staffer with insufficient training and a lack of support.

Other issues included an initial lack of dedicated public health expertise, and at times contradictory information given to staff.

The health board has since made changes in many of these areas to help with future responses.

The authors of the paper are Catherine Habel, Jerome Ng, Phil Shoemack, Kate Grimwade, Fiona Miller, Jen Boryer, Hayley Bennett, and Stephanie Chisholm.