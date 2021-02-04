Covid-19: Family member of previous Auckland community case confirmed to have coronavirus

Three cases of coronavirus were detected at the border on Wednesday (File photo).

The mother of an Auckland toddler who tested positive for Covid-19 in the community has now also returned a positive test, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he has a high degree of confidence that this person, who will be referred to as “Case D” has been in self-isolation.

The father (known as Case B) and his daughter (Case C) tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving Auckland's Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility in January.

Investigations are underway at the Pullman to find the source of transmission.

Six imported cases were also detected in managed isolation on Thursday.

On Wednesday, three cases were detected in managed isolation – one in Auckland, one in Christchurch, and one on a ship.

One of these cases – on a ship – was deemed historical.

The Ministry of Health also said two of Tuesday’s four cases had been reclassified as under investigation, as they were likely to be historical cases which might have previously been reported overseas.

Pfizer also said it is on track to deliver the first doses of its coronavirus vaccine to New Zealand before the end of March, following its regulatory approval on Wednesday.

Medsafe granted the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provisional approval for use in New Zealand on Wednesday afternoon, allowing the two-dose inoculation to be administered to anyone 16 or over.

Those first in line will be health workers, border workers, their families, and those most at risk of death from Covid-19.