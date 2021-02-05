Covid-19: Ministry of Health to release latest case numbers

Six cases were detected in managed isolation on Thursday and a close contact of a community case tested positive (File photo).

The Ministry of Health is set to announce if any new cases of Covid-19 have been detected at around 1pm.

On Thursday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the mother of an Auckland toddler who tested positive for coronavirus in the community had also returned a positive test.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he had a high degree of confidence the mother, referred to as “Case D”, had been in self-isolation.

The father (known as Case B) and his daughter (Case C) tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving Auckland's Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility in January.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Brigadier Jim Bliss, head of MIQ, speaks to Stuff.

Investigations are underway at the Pullman to find the source of transmission.

Six imported cases were also detected in managed isolation on Thursday.

All of the imported cases were in managed isolation in Auckland.

They had travelled from the United Kingdom, India, the Czech Republic and Poland.