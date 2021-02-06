Hundreds of 'cashed-up', Covid-free Americans cannot holiday in New Zealand after Antarctic posting

Staff board a US Air Force C-17 as they prepared to take the season's first flight to McMurdo Station from Christchurch Airport in September 2020.

They are “cashed-up”, Covid-free and desperate for a well-earned vacation, but the hundreds of Americans who fly into New Zealand after being stationed in Antarctica have been told they have to “leave on the first available flight”.

Much to the chagrin of the personnel who have been based at America’s Antarctic research base, McMurdo Station, they are not allowed to holiday here, despite transiting through Christchurch on their way home.

Unlike people arriving from other countries, those returning from the “Scott Base/McMurdo Station Antarctic bubble” are not required to spend 14 days in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

One McMurdo worker, who preferred to remain anonymous, was hoping to visit New Zealand’s wine regions, scuba dive at Poor Knights Islands and hike the Milford Track.

But he will settle for a beer without having to wear a face mask or socially distance, he said.

“A lot of people I have casually talked to are just excited for the opportunity to drink craft beer, eat at a restaurant and drink cocktails in a bar without masks or worry about the coronavirus,” he said.

“No-one in the programme has been able to do that for nigh on a year.”

Last August, the first planeload of Americans arrived at Christchurch International Airport, en route to Antarctica.

They spent two weeks in managed isolation, which was funded by the United States Antarctic Programme​.

Around 450 researchers and support personnel have been based at America’s three stations – McMurdo, Palmer and South Pole – during the 2020/21 Antarctic season.

Iain McGregor/Stuff McMurdo Station is close to New Zealand’s Scott Base Antarctic station, on Ross Island.

One Cantabrian contacted Stuff to say he has friends who work at McMurdo who are disappointed they cannot spend more time in the country, given they will be here anyway.

“When they return from Antarctica, via Christchurch, they are being told they can only have a couple of days in New Zealand and then have to be sent back to America, even though they are Covid-free and healthy,” he said.

“They would normally stay in New Zealand for a few weeks or even months travelling around, catching up with friends and spending their hard-earned cash here.”

He said New Zealand’s tourism and hospitality sectors would benefit from the cash injection they would bring.

“I can’t understand why the NZ government would want to send hundreds of cashed-up, healthy tourists home.

“It seems stupid with all the potential cash these people will bring in.”

A spokesman for America’s National Science Foundation (NSF) said the US workers are allowed to enter New Zealand on a critical work visa, which is covered by a government-to-government agreement, as well as an Antarctic worker visa.

“At the outset of the 2020/2021 Antarctic research season, the Government of New Zealand and the United States Antarctic Programme (USAP) reached an agreement to facilitate the movement of USAP programme participants through New Zealand, while their borders were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“As part of that agreement, all USAP programme participants are required to return to the United States on the first available flight after their work in Antarctica is complete.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff American personnel arrived in Christchurch last August. They spent two weeks in isolation en route to Antarctica.

When they apply to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), one of the questions asked is ‘what plans are in place for these workers to depart New Zealand when the work is completed?’, he said.

“The length of time non-New Zealanders are allowed to be in the country is entirely at the discretion of the Kiwi Government and we are grateful that they have been so accommodating during a global pandemic.”

MBIE was approached for comment.