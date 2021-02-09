Covid-19: Ministry of Health to release latest coronavirus numbers

Reaction from members of the public following Covid-19 being detected in Hamilton.

The Ministry of Health is set to announce if any new Covid-19 cases have been detected at about 1pm.

A spokeswoman said the update would be provided in a statement.

On Monday, there were no new coronavirus cases.

It was also confirmed a person who tested positive for the virus in Hamilton on Saturday had been allowed to leave quarantine, as the case was considered to be historical and not infectious.

The person had been a guest at the Pullman Hotel, a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

They became the fourth person to test positive after leaving the Pullman, and had been isolating at home in Hamilton since January 30. The person tested negative for Covid-19, three times, while staying at the Pullman.

New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 alert level 1 (File photo).

The final 60 returnees at the Pullman had also completed health checks and were released on Sunday.

The Sudima hotel chain announced on Tuesday it may not renew its Government contract over abuse of its staff and concerns about reputational damage.

It supplies 653 rooms for MIQ facilities at hotels in Auckland, Christchurch and Rotorua, 15 per cent of the total capacity of 4500 rooms provided for MIQ around the country.

The company is considering bringing that provision to an end when its contract with the Government expires at the end of April.