Covid-19: Two new cases of coronavirus in managed isolation

Reaction from members of the public following Covid-19 being detected in Hamilton.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health said both cases were detected in managed isolation.

One of the cases was a close contact and in the same travel bubble as a person who tested positive for the virus on Sunday after being taken to an Auckland hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

They had travelled from Zambia via the United Arab Emirates.

The ministry said as a close contact, they had already moved to Auckland’s quarantine facility, Jet Park.

It said neither of the cases were connected to the Pullman Hotel and hospitals in Auckland were safe to visit.

“Auckland DHB has assured New Zealanders that the city’s hospitals have robust protocols in place to care for people with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 to protect other patients, visitors and staff.”

Tuesday’s other positive case had travelled from France via the United Arab Emirates.

One previously reported case had recovered, meaning the country's total number of cases was 67.

New Zealand's total number of coronavirus cases was 1966.

Historical cases to be included in updates

The Ministry of Health also said from Tuesday its 1pm updates would include a running total of cases to date for 2021.

It said it had made the decision as there is an increasing number of people becoming infected and recovering before travelling to New Zealand.

David White/Stuff New Zealand is currently at Covid-19 alert level 1 (File photo).

“Our testing may detect residual viral material in people's systems, but it's important to reiterate they are no longer considered to be infectious.”

The ministry had previously stated an increase in historical cases was not unexpected.

Since January 1, there had been 25 historical cases, out of a total of 156 cases. These historical cases had all been previously reported.

On Monday, there were no new coronavirus cases.

It was also confirmed a person who tested positive for the virus in Hamilton on Saturday had been allowed to leave quarantine, as the case was considered to be historical and not infectious.