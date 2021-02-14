Live: Three new Covid-19 cases in the community - a mother, father and daughter

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins provides information on the new Auckland cases.

There are three new Covid-19 cases in the community - a mother, father and daughter in south Auckland.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Covid Minister Chris Hipkins will hold a press conference at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Sources told Stuff the cases were in south Auckland. No further information is known at this stage.

On Saturday, health officials confirmed a returnee, who had travelled from Zambia, died at North Shore Hospital in Auckland on Friday.

The patient had been transferred from a from a managed isolation facility for treatment of a non-Covid related illness on February 5.

While in hospital, they returned a positive Covid-19 result.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the patient had spoken to their family every day via zoom or on the phone.

The ministry said Covid-19 infection and prevention protocols were in place and followed to ensure the safety of health care workers and the public.

There was no risk to the public, and the ministry advised that hospitals were still safe to visit.

The ministry said the patient's death had not yet been included in its official Covid-related deaths at this time.

New Zealand's official number of deaths from Covid-19 currently stands at 25.

On Saturday, two returnees who travelled from India tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1972.

The pair are in an Auckland quarantine facility.